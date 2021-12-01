Like other industries that retain extensive customer data, the sports betting and gambling industry is particularly vulnerable to cyber threats.

YesWeHack's global cybersecurity research community will help identify potential vulnerabilities in ATG's platforms and applications.

YesWeHack, Europe's leading bug bounty platform has partnered with Sweden headquartered ATG, to identify potential vulnerabilities on its exposed assets. ATG provides quality excitement and entertainment through horse betting, sports betting and casino games for approximately 1.4 million customers.

ATG is constantly evolving to meet new technology demands, increased data access, faster connections, and new digital channels. It is at the forefront of using digital technology to offer content-rich, personalised, and constantly available entertainment while meeting stricter regulation, digitalisation, and higher customer demands.

Like other industries that retain extensive customer data, the sports betting and gambling industry is particularly vulnerable to cyber threats. In addition to the games themselves, ATG maintains databases that contain a wealth of private and financial information. It has payment systems and apps that hackers can target. Meanwhile, one of the most significant challenges in the sports betting industry is match-fixing, which is unlawful manipulation of the sports results.

ATG strongly emphasises guarding against cybersecurity threats, especially as mobile and online transactions become the norm. It continuously reviews its offering, having frequently conducted penetration testing in the past. It is now planning to level up its security posture, and the bug bounty program with YesWeHack will play a crucial role in securing its platforms, thus reinforcing the trust of its partners and customers towards the ATG brand.

YesWeHack bug bounty programs offer a modern solution since testing is not limited to a small set of testers. Crowdsourced security will help ATG access a diverse range of security researchers, also called hunters, with unique specialisation and in-depth knowledge of the industry. ATG has started with a private bug bounty program where YesWeHack invited selected researchers to confirm the high level of security of ATG's platform. This will soon be followed by a public bug bounty program where the platforms will be scrutinised by the entire YesWeHack community, representing more than 30,000 global cybersecurity researchers.

"ATG aims to combine our tradition and values with modern technology to improve and develop the gaming experience constantly," said Erik Täfvander, Head of Cyber Security at ATG. "Our experience with YesWeHack has been stellar right from the beginning, and we hope to address every conceivable vulnerability on our platform that needs to be taken care of before it is exposed," he added.

"ATG has a strong focus to create a positive gaming experience and wants to serve as an example for the betting industry," said Guillaume Vassault-Houlière, CEO and Co-Founder of YesWeHack. "Adopting game-changing technologies such as bug bounty clearly shows that they are ahead of the competition and racing to win the hearts of their customers," he added.

ATG will share their experience and best tips on how to get the most out of the ethical hackers community in a Webinar on December 7th. For more information: Blog post and Registration

