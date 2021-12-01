Partnership Dramatically Reduces Time and Cost of Advertising Tailored to Specific Localities

Deliveroo, a leading online food delivery company in Europe and Asia, and Ad-Lib.io, the next-generation Creative Management Platform (CMP) for leading enterprise brands seeking to ensure advertising relevance at scale, announced today a continued partnership to support Deliveroo's fast-growing reach with hyperlocal advertising execution that can be delivered at scale. By leveraging real-time data specific to the restaurants and demographics of each delivery zone, in combination with Ad-Lib.io's Fix and Flex Creative Concept management, Deliveroo has shortened time-to-market from 2-3 days to just a matter of minutes while ensuring highly relevant advertising for each zone in every global market they serve.

According to McKinsey, mature food delivery markets, including the United Kingdom and Australia, have exponentially grown 4 to 7x since 2018. However, with this growth comes an expectation for increased geographic competition that will drive a greater need for advertising as services compete for local customers. With the Ad-Lib.io platform, Deliveroo has been able to augment paid social with display advertising to serve 30% more impressions in priority zones, and to achieve a CTR that is 2870% better than benchmarks thanks to dynamic templates.

"In the eight years since our founding, Deliveroo has grown to serve 7.8 million consumers in 800 locales across 11 global markets," said Dean Weaving, Head of Display, Video and Paid Social for Deliveroo. "Our hyperlocal marketing strategy has been instrumental to our success, and Ad-Lib.io is a key partner in helping us scale our reach and creative effectiveness in record time. We look forward to continuing our work with them to bring the same relevant, on-target advertising to a multitude of highly differentiated localities."

"Deliveroo has moved quickly to deliver incredible convenience to consumers, especially when local communities struggled to adapt their sources of food during the pandemic. Today, over 72% of the population of the United Kingdom is covered by their services," said Adit Abyankhar, CEO of Ad-Lib.io. "We are honoured to have contributed to the speed and efficiency with which they have reached target localities with relevant advertising to grow their brand."

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo (deliveroo.co.uk) is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with over 140,000 best-loved restaurants and grocery partners, as well as 100,000 riders to provide the best food delivery experience in the world. Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with 2,500 employees in offices around the globe. Deliveroo operates in over 800 towns and cities across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.

About Ad-Lib.io

Ad-Lib.io provides the leading next-generation Creative Management Platform for marketers at the world's largest brands to enable them to scale their digital creative. Ad-Lib.io connects creative and media workflows using intelligent automation, making it easy and fast to produce and optimise relevant ad creative across all digital channels. These ads are 60% more cost-efficient to produce, according to Ad-LIb.io's customers which include 10 of the top 30 global brands. The venture-backed company, headquartered in London, UK, was founded by former Google executives who understood the need to close the wide gap between creative concepts and digital media execution.

