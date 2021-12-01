Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Hometown A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due private placement

The share capital of Hometown A/S has been increased. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 2 December 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN DK0015216675 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Hometown ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 18,657,432 shares (DKK 9,328,716) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 5,000,000 shares (DKK 2,500,000) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 23,657,432 shares (DKK 11,828,716) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: DKK 0.82 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.50 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TOWN ------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3486 ------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1030278