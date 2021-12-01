Anzeige
01.12.2021
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Hometown A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due private placement

The share capital of Hometown A/S has been increased. The admittance of trading
and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 2 December 2021 in
the ISIN below. 



ISIN               DK0015216675           
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:              Hometown             
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change:      18,657,432 shares (DKK 9,328,716) 
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Change:             5,000,000 shares (DKK 2,500,000) 
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:       23,657,432 shares (DKK 11,828,716)
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price, new shares: DKK 0.82             
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.50             
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           TOWN               
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          3486               
-------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1030278
