Stacey Higginbotham from Stacey on IoT to deliver keynote alongside featured speakers from the European Commission for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth; Amazon Web Services (AWS); ITU; Libelium; Microsoft; Semtech; and more

The LoRa Alliance, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN standard for the Internet of Things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today launched the formal program for LoRaWAN World Expo, taking place at the Palais des Congrès in Paris March 29-30, 2022.

"I look forward to welcoming the global IoT community to the LoRaWAN World Expo next March to celebrate the tremendous impact that LoRaWAN is having around the world. Hosted in Paris for two thought-provoking days, the Expo will highlight how the Power of LoRaWAN is improving lives globally while enabling IoT to scale as never before," said Donna Moore, CEO and chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. "As the official LoRaWAN event of 2022 from the LoRa Alliance, we are excited to bring together leaders from the IoT industry, standards organizations and regulatory entities who share the vision that LoRaWAN is key to enabling massive IoT. The LoRaWAN World Expo is truly the can't-miss event of 2022 for any individual or business developing IoT solutions."

The Expo will include access to the full LoRaWAN ecosystem, an unparalleled opportunity to network with leading experts and businesses using LoRaWAN. Attendees will gain an understanding of how to accelerate their LoRaWAN activities across any vertical or geographic region to grow their business. Additionally, visitors will experience the impact of LoRaWAN firsthand, see how companies are leveraging LoRaWAN to expand their business models, and learn the fundamentals of LoRaWAN technology.

Key takeaways include:

Why LoRaWAN technology is having such a tremendous global impact

Why LoRaWAN is the only LPWAN scaling globally, with the most deployments

How LoRaWAN's business model flexibility is giving consumers choice to meet their IoT requirements

How businesses can accelerate their return on investment

"In the past few years, a variety of industries have adopted LoRaWAN and developed key Internet of Things (IoT) applications that make our planet smarter, safer. The LoRaWAN World Expo is an opportunity for attendees to learn more about the influence and positive impact that LoRaWAN has our community and IoT industry," said Mohan Maheswaran, president and CEO at Semtech (Nasdaq: SMTC).

Featured Keynotes

Why LoRaWAN is Essential Donna Moore, LoRa Alliance

Stacey Higginbotham, Stacey on IoT

The Value of Standards Bilel Jamoussi, ITU

Laure de la Raudière, President, Arcep

Mariya Gabriel, UE Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth

Michael MacKenzie, General Manager of AWS IoT Core, IoT Device Management, AWS

Alicia Asín Pérez, Co-founder and CEO of Libelium

Tony Shakib, GM/Partner, Microsoft Azure IoT

Alistair Fulton, General Manager and Vice President, IoT LoRa and Consumer Sensing Businesses at Semtech

Featured Speakers and Sessions

LoRaWAN Enabling Sustainability Jim Morrish, Transforma Insights

LoRaWAN Markets and Users Steve Hoffenberg, Director of Industry Analysis, IoT and Embedded Technology, VDC Research

Satellites Eutelsat, EchoStar Mobile and Lacuna Space

Inspire the Future: Start from Hardware, Flourish in Software, Expand on Platform Judy Lee, Chairman, Kiwi technology

Women in Technology Panel

Live LoRaWAN Security Build

ESG Sessions

Use Cases and Deployment Methodologies for Large Enterprises and Governments Cisco Networks

Healthcare CareBand and Aritium Technologies

Natural Disaster Prevention and Recovery Technologies Decentlab and Thingy IOT

Climate Change Blue IoT, MClimate, JSC, Talkpool, Logical Buildings

Smart Cities Interactive Panel

LoRaWAN in Action: Two End-user Discussions on Roaming and Utilities

Technical Sessions and Workshops

Build and Operate a Private LoRaWAN Network on AWS

Master Class, IoT: Ideas vs. Reality LORIOT

Getting Started with the LCTT Pre-Testing Tool IMST GmbH

Using Sticker-like Sensors to Connect Smart Building Surfaces to the Cloud LAIIER

Premier Sponsors

Platinum Level: Semtech

Silver Level: Actility, Birdz, Kerlink, STMicroelectronics

Bronze Level: Browan Communications, ControliX, Ivanti, MultiTech, MClimate, OrbiWise, TEKTELIC

Speaker Sponsor: Kiwi technology; MachineQ, a Comcast Company

About LoRa Alliance

The LoRa Alliance is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN standard, which is the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both fixed and mobile, and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. The LoRaWAN standard has been deployed by more than 155 major mobile network operators globally, and connectivity is available in more than 170 countries, with continual expansion. More information: lora-alliance.org

LoRa Alliance and LoRaWAN are registered trademarks.

