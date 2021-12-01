Apollo Health Ventures announces the final closing of its second venture fund to build a portfolio of data-driven biotechnology and healthtech ventures aimed at extending human healthspan. The oversubscribed Apollo Health Ventures Fund II successfully raised $180 million (€157.5 million) to invest in both venture creation as well as externally sourced deals. The new fund is supported by Apollo's existing international investor base as well as new notable and experienced investors.

"The healthcare sector is experiencing a paradigm shift from treating age-related diseases long after first symptoms have developed to targeting the root causes at earlier stages in the disease pathology," said Nils Regge, Co-founder and Partner of Apollo Health Ventures. "The successful closing of this fund is not only a recognition of the importance of age-related diseases and their burden to healthcare systems globally, but also of our systematic approach in catalyzing and building transformational companies with breakthrough technologies in an exciting therapeutic landscape with tremendous upside potential."

Advances in understanding the biology of aging coupled with emerging technologies have significantly increased pre-symptomatic detection of age-related damage and dysfunction, paving the way for novel interventions. Apollo Health Ventures' investments focus on companies targeting well-validated aging pathways with the aim of, for example, maintaining overall cellular health and fitness, reducing tissue damage caused by chronic inflammation, or restoring a healthy immune system to provide more resilience and protection against diseases. COVID-19 is a current prominent example of the impact aging can have on mortality and morbidity risk caused by a less effective and more vulnerable immune system.

Apollo Health's predecessor fund has successfully built and invested in companies developing differentiated therapeutics against age-related disorders demonstrating the firm's leadership and understanding of this therapeutic area. Portfolio companies from the fund include Aeovian Pharmaceuticals, a company developing a safer version of rapamycin, a drug which has been shown to extend healthspan as well as lifespan in several animal models. Apollo has also co-founded Samsara Therapeutics, the world's largest discovery platform developing autophagy-enhancing molecules covering a broad range of therapeutic indications.

Strong corporate and personal track record

The Apollo Health Ventures investment team brings together industry leaders, serial entrepreneurs, and investment professionals with a track record of successfully guiding and advancing the expected next wave of biotech companies.

The company was co-founded by Nils Regge who ranks among the most successful European serial entrepreneurs. Companies he founded or co-founded have raised capital in over 30 fundraising rounds with a total valuation exceeding $1 billion. Since 2017, Nils has been focusing on healthtech and biotech companies. During his career he has been involved in several company exits leading to lucrative investor returns.

Dr. Jens Eckstein joined Apollo Health Ventures in 2019. With more than 25 years of experience in biotech venture capital and leading roles at TVM Capital and SR One (GSK's corporate VC), he brings a long track record of successful transactions to the firm, including investments in groundbreaking companies like CRISPR Therapeutics.

To broaden Apollo's investment footprint, Dr. Marianne Mertens has joined Apollo Health Ventures as Partner. She will be responsible for Apollo's investment- and company building activities. Marianne has over 13 years of experience in the life science industry, including roles in research, management consulting and venture investing. She was formerly with Wellington Partners, a pan-European venture capital firm, and High-Tech Gruenderfonds, Europe's largest seed stage investor.

In addition, Dr. Jan Adams has been appointed as a Venture Partner and will focus on company creation at Apollo Health Ventures. Prior to joining Apollo, Jan was heading commercial activities as Head of Business Builder Senior Director at the Merck Innovation Center in Germany and was a Managing Director with EMBL Ventures.

About Apollo Health Ventures

Apollo Health Ventures is a transatlantic venture capital firm specialized in developing and investing in data-driven biotechnology and health tech ventures. Apollo Health Ventures invests in game-changing companies at the seed or early stage and builds companies within the aging sector. Apollo's team consists of entrepreneurs, seasoned biotech investors and scientists with remarkable track records in life science investments and venture creation.

