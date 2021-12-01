Unicorn Payment, a leading provider of online payment processing and multi-currency merchant services, is now a preferred online payment provider across Asia for flexible payment services for e-commerce.

Unicorn Payment entered several global markets with the intent of providing smarter credit card processing services. Their "easy-to-use" and flexible payment solutions have seen a surge in new business and the company is expanding to support this growth in a market that represents 59.1% of the world's online retail sales according to Digital Commerce 360.

In 2020, Asian consumers purchased $2.525 trillion worth of goods on retail websites and multi-merchant marketplaces despite economic shutdowns due to the Coronavirus Outbreak (Digital Commerce 360).

Unicorn Payment has emerged across the region as a preferred e-commerce payment provider with features like their leading-edge Financial Platform that is supported by strong relationships with multiple acquirers.

Unicorn Payment empowers business owners, enabling them with the ability to be more in control of their payments and, ultimately, their business.

"We're very happy to be so well received in Asia, and we are eager to help more businesses grow and maximise their potential reach across the world," a Unicorn Payment representative said.

Unicorn Payment not only prides themselves on their payment gateway and powerful dashboard tools, but they claim to have industry leading security and merchant tools.

"Merchants are enjoying our platform and the ability to easily integrate with so many e-commerce solutions. Our open API tools and third-party app development tools allow for more connectivity, and this creates endless possibilities for our state-of-the-art solutions," they added.

Unicorn Payment welcomes new online businesses with a free sign-up and encourages them to see what Unicorn Payment can offer their business today.

About Unicorn Payment:

Unicorn Payment provides new, innovative payment technology to global e-commerce, offering state-of-the-art payment processing solutions for merchants. With PCI-compliant merchant services, business owners can securely accept payments and manage their business with an all-new Financial Platform. Unicorn Payment optimises payments, yielding a streamlined checkout process, and connected and compatible payment solutions with the ability to service nearly any industry globally. For more information, please visit www.unicornpayment.com/.

