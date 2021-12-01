Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development's portfolio company Modus Therapeutics initiates Phase 1b trial of its drug candidate sevuparin

STOCKHOLM SWEDEN - December 1, 2021. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that its portfolio company Modus Therapeutics has dosed the first subject in a phase 1b study of sevuparin. The drug candidate is being developed as a potential treatment for sepsis/septic shock, a serious and often fatal condition.



The randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 1b study will evaluate the effect of sevuparin on symptoms in healthy individuals injected with the bacterial toxin lipopolysaccharide (LPS) in the skin (local inflammation) and in the blood (systemic inflammation). Provocation with LPS is a well-established experimental model to characterize the early stages of septic inflammation by eliciting measurable symptoms. In addition, the study will evaluate the safety profile of sevuparin when used in combination with standard prophylactic blood-thinning heparin therapy.

"We are pleased that our portfolio company Modus Therapeutics has made further progress in the development of sevuparin as a potential treatment for sepsis/septic shock, and we look forward to the results of the important Phase 1b study that is now in progress," comments Karolinska Development's CEO Viktor Drvota.

Karolinska Development's direct ownership interest, and indirect ownership interest via KDev Investment, in Modus Therapeutics amounts to 38% and 17%, respectively.

