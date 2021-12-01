Abel Noser Recruits Akis Georgiou to Head Quantitative Execution Sales

New Managing Director Will Leverage Company's Industry-Leading Trade Analytics to Drive Systematic Execution Services

New York, NY, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abel Noser LLC today announced the appointment of Akis Georgiou as Managing Director, Head of Quantitative Execution Sales. Mr. Georgiou is well-known in the institutional investment community with over two decades of quantitative product development, research, trading, and sales leadership that included 16 years at Liquidnet Holdings. He also worked at Miletus Trading (later acquired by Liquidnet), Axioma Inc. (now Qontigo) where he was Director of Sales, and Barra Inc., an investment analytics and trading solutions firm.

"We are thrilled that Akis has joined our growing team. With our recent acquisition of Trade Informatics, the hiring of Akis comes at a time of Abel Noser's focus on the development and deployment of optimized algorithmic execution strategies for clients. Driven by our START platform and exclusive quantitative trade analytics, we now have the unique ability to provide clients with dynamic, bespoke systematic execution solutions that drive industry-leading outcomes," said Doug Rivelli, President of Abel Noser LLC.

"My vision for the group is to further leverage Abel Noser's hyper-targeted analytics in our algorithmic execution process with a focus on unique optimization capabilities," Mr. Georgiou said recently at the company's NY office. "The combination of robust trade analytics, structured and contextual liquidity exploration, and an experienced team of analysts and traders will allow us to offer clients top-notch performance and consultation."

"Akis brings with him deep expertise in quantitative trading as well as focused client-facing sales and support experience," said Peter Weiler, Co-CEO of Abel Noser Holdings. "We are confident that Akis will be able to build upon our strong commitment to the quantitative execution business which is driven by our revolutionary START platform offering."



About Abel Noser

Abel Noser has been a proven leader in agency-only trading solutions and trade analytics for over four decades. For more guidance on Abel Noser's TCA, compliance, brokerage and transition services, please contact. Learn more at www.abelnoser.com.

Abel Noser LLC is a registered broker and a member of FINRA, SIPC and MSRB.