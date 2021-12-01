Elliptic Labs (EuroNext Growth: ELABS.OL), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors, is launching its AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY on HONOR's latest announced smartphones the HONOR 60 and HONOR 60SE. The HONOR 60 intended for the mid-high end market and targeted for the international market, is powered by Elliptic Labs' partner Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G chipset. The HONOR 60SE, a mid-low end smartphone initially targeting the China market, is driven by Elliptic Labs' partner MediaTek's Dimensity 900 chipset. The contract for this launch was previously announced by Elliptic Labs.

"Our continued success with HONOR demonstrates how our AI Virtual Proximity Sensor is the leading proximity solution on the market," said Elliptic Labs' CEO Laila Danielsen. "Our unique AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform's value proposition as a software-only solution brings smartphone, laptop, and IoT OEMs greater cost savings, performance, features, and design while eliminating risks with the continued hardware component supply-chain problems. Elliptic Labs is well positioned to continue to grow in these markets as customers demand that their devices become more intelligent."

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway's Oslo University, the company's patented software uses AI, ultrasound and sensor-fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, presence, breathing and heartbeat detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. It filed its IPO with the Euronext Growth Market in October 2020.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

