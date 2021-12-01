Blister Packaging Industry Procurement Intelligence Report: PET and RPET Being Considered As Alternatives To PVC Due To Increased Cost To Procure | Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global blister packaging industry is expected to advance at 7.4% CAGR from 2020 to 2025 as demand grows for unit-dose packaging, short-cycle medication, and a monitored dosage system to improve patient adherence. PVC has been the traditional choice in blister packaging for a very long time as it offers low prices and strong durability while maximizing product visibility at the same time. PVC pricing had been stagnant for some time before 2020 and it was generally readily available. However, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the housing market started to gain traction and the construction market continues to buy more PVC, hence the price has increased drastically, making it hard to procure PVC for blister packaging. Moreover, recent economic and environmental policy changes compel some brands to think and find a PVC alternative for their blister packaging. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and recycled polyethylene terephthalate (RPET) are the two major strong alternatives to the traditional PVC blister. It is majorly used in soda bottles and is known for its strong durability and transparency. PET and RPET are most preferable for brands with high sustainability goals as they can be easily recycled.

One of the leaders in the packaging industry, Amcor has already started working on developing alternatives for PVC in blister packaging. In April 2021, the company announced the customer trials of the world's first recyclable polyethylene-based thermoform blister packaging named AmSky. It reduces carbon footprint by 70% compared to PVC and other alternatives. PVC makes packaging recycling more difficult or contaminates other materials if consumers attempt to recycle them. Therefore, Amcor's solution eliminates PVC from the packaging by using a mono-material Polyethylene thermoform blister and lidding film.

Blister Packaging Industry Procurement Intelligence report, by Grand View Research, deep dives into the following insights from the industry:

Increasing demand for pharmaceuticals and consumer goods is fueling the growth of the blister packaging market - The shift from plastic containers to blisters in North America to enhance patient compliance for the growing old-age population is expected to propel market growth. Europe , Middle East , and Africa (EMEA) is expected to register the highest CAGR of more than 8% and reach USD 10.31 billion by 2024.

- The shift from plastic containers to blisters in to enhance patient compliance for the growing old-age population is expected to propel market growth. , , and (EMEA) is expected to register the highest CAGR of more than 8% and reach by 2024. Fragmented nature of the blister packaging industry, with high number of suppliers present in different regions, has an arresting effect on bargaining power of suppliers . - With low entry barriers for new entrants, due to low manufacturing and operating costs, the blister packaging industry features a highly fragmented competitive landscape. Moreover, established industry participants are engaging into new product development, M&A, and strategic partnerships to enhance their regional presence and cater to the heightened demand.

- With low entry barriers for new entrants, due to low manufacturing and operating costs, the blister packaging industry features a highly fragmented competitive landscape. Moreover, established industry participants are engaging into new product development, M&A, and strategic partnerships to enhance their regional presence and cater to the heightened demand. Suppliers opt for a full-service outsourcing engagement model - Suppliers widely prefer approved provider operating models to reduce risks and improve the potential for value creation. As such, suppliers are expected to move from offering generic services to proprietary services in the future.

Blister Packaging Industry Cost Intelligence - Key Components:

Grand View Research has identified the following key cost components for availing blister packaging:

Raw Materials

Forming Film



Lidding Material



Heat Seal Coating



Printing Ink



Others

Fixed Costs

Labor

SG&A

R&D

Depreciation

Interest

Tax

Profit

Raw material is the biggest cost component of blister packaging, accounting for more than 60% of the total cost of manufacturing.

Blister Packaging Industry Supplier Intelligence - Capability based ranking & selection criteria with weightage:

Operational Capabilities -

Years in Service - 15%

Geographical Service Presence - 35%

Employee Strength - 15%

Revenue Generated - 15%

Key Clients - 12%

Certifications - 8%

Functional Capabilities -

Technology Type - 40%

Thermoforming



Cold Forming



Thermo Cold Complex Blistering

Types of Blister Packaging - 60%

Thermoformable



Face Seal



Trapped



Full Card Blister



Clamshell



Skin Packaging

List of key suppliers in the blister packaging industry:

Amcor Plc

DOW

WestRock Company

Sonoco Products Company

Constantia Flexibles

Klockner Pentaplast Group

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Tekni-Plex

Display Pack

