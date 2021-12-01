Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp.: EV Battery Tech Launches the IONiX Pro Smart Station

The Company and IONiX Pro Seek to Become Leaders in EV Infrastructure With the Smart Station

VANCOUVER, British Columbia., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "EVBatteryTech") (CSE: ACDC) (OTCQB: CRYBF), together with its subsidiary, IONiX Pro Battery Technologies Inc. ("IONiXPro") is pleased to announce the launch of a new electric vehicle (EV) charging solution, the IONiX Pro Smart Station (the "SmartStation")

EV Charging Infrastructure

On June 24, 2021, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris announced their support for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework (the "BIF"). The BIF includes support for the largest investment in EV infrastructure in history with a goal to build 500,000 EV charging stations across the United States1.

We are beginning to see governments across the world launch incentives to encourage the growth of EV infrastructure in an attempt to meet the requirements to accommodate the growing demand for more EVs. In Canada, British Columbia offers incentives, in partnership with energy providers, to provide consumers in commercial and residential buildings, and even family homes, rebates of up to 50% of the costto power a Level 2 charging station2.

Introducing the IONiX Pro Smart Station

The Smart Station is the Company's and IONiX Pro's contribution to meeting growing EV demands. The Smart Station will consist of the previously announced IONiX Pro EV Smart Charger, along with the next product in the IONiX Pro TITAN series, the SmartCore, is a large-scale energy storage system (ESS) that, within the Smart Station, will be located underground. Solar and wind power will send power to the SmartCore, where the energy will be stored and used by incoming consumers when required for their EVs.

How it works

The Smart Station harnesses renewable energy via wind turbines and solar panels; The renewable energy is stored in the SmartCore below ground; and The customer plugs their EV into the EV Smart Charger which transfers the stored energy from the SmartCore to the EV.



The Smart Station is set to be capable of powering over 100 EVs per day, based on a 5MW SmartCore, and the average EV requiring approximately 40KW per charge.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

The Smart Station will resemble a regular full-service gas station by including a kiosk and multiple charging points. The kiosks will not be managed by the Company or IONiX Pro but will be reserved for convenience store retailers who secure joint-venture agreements at each location. This will provide additional convenience to EV drivers that utilize the Smart Station whilst their EV charges.

The Company and IONiX Pro are expanding on their product portfolio to further advance in the EV infrastructure space. The intention is to first roll out the full-service Smart Station to North America and Europe, offering large, fast and reliable EV charging to help meet the goals that have been set by their respective governments.

"It is becoming clear that governments around the world are looking to put more EVs on the road, by increasing the incentives for purchasing EVs and increasing their budgets for building EV infrastructure," commented IONiX Pro Managing Director, Robert Abenante.

"We created the Smart Station to assist in our goal to become a leading supplier of EV Infrastructure. Like all of the IONiX Pro products, the Smart Station will be fitted with our patented BMS, and will be customizable dependent on the size of each location. By harnessing renewable energy, the Smart Station is perfect for roadside EV charging," continued Mr. Abenante.

On behalf of the Company,

Bryson Goodwin,

President and CEO

About EV Battery Tech

EV Battery Tech is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented Battery Management Systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage solution (ESS) markets. The company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.

Learn more at evbattery.tech

About IONiX Pro

IONiX Pro is a leading battery products and services company. Utilizing proprietary blockchain technology and patented Battery Management System (BMS) technology, licensed by EV Battery Tech, IONiX Pro has a growing portfolio of scalable, cutting-edge products and services for the home and office, recreational vehicles, major industrial applications and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. IONiX Pro has created disruptive "Smart" products targeted for the electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage system (ESS) markets.

Learn more at ionixpro.com

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in EV Battery Tech's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "hope", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "believe", "should", "projected", "proposed", "rendering" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements respecting: (i) the demand for EVs by governments across the world; (ii) the roll our of incentive programs; (iii) the launch of the Smart Station; (iv) the United States building 500,000 EV charging stations (v) the Smart Station being capable of powering over 100 EVs per day, based on a 5MW SmartCore, and (vi) the average EV requiring approximately 40KW per charge. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

