TIFIN Expands Its Wealthtech Division Capabilities with an Agreement to Acquire Qualis Capital for Advisors to Access Private Markets; Announces The Launch of Personalized Giving for Families (Louise) and Micro-Financial Planning Through Conversational AI

Expansion into Private Markets, Philanthropy and Planning follows recent oversubscribed Series C that valued the firm at $448mm and included Hamilton Lane, a leading private markets investment manager alongside additional investments from series B investors, JP Morgan, Morningstar and Broadridge

BOULDER, CO and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / TIFIN, a fintech platform using AI for wealth and asset management, announced the expansion of capabilities within its WealthTech division across private markets, philanthropy and planning. The firm announced an investment in and an agreement to acquire Qualis Capital subject to regulatory approvals. It also announced the launch of Louise to enable personalized giving experiences for families; and PlanIQ to simplify financial planning through conversational AI. Terms of the transaction to acquire Qualis were not disclosed.

TIFIN Founder and CEO, Vinay Nair, PhD

"In our WealthTech division, TIFIN has created a collection of personalization capabilities - using AI and investment intelligence - that allow advisors to provide individualized experiences and better outcomes for their prospects and clients. As we do this, we seek to solve today's problems with tomorrow's solutions. Louise and PlanIQ bring to the market futuristic ways to address challenges that exist in family giving and financial planning," explained TIFIN Founder & CEO Vinay Nair, PhD. "Qualis helps us accelerate our projects in the space of alternative investments while continuing the impressive growth they have already achieved."

Qualis Capital, launched in 2019, has built a fintech platform to provide advisors access to selected private market managers in a direct format, saving their clients additional fees that are often associated with access to such alternative investments.

"The acquisition of Qualis furthers TIFIN's mission to deliver private investments to the retail world through advisory channels. Hamilton Lane is committed to enabling access to our asset class for a broader group of investors and is excited to be partnered with a leader in technologically-driven wealth management solutions," stated Erik Hirsch, Vice Chairman and Head of Strategic Initiatives at Hamilton Lane.

"We are excited to be part of TIFIN and look forward to accelerating our mission of providing access to institutional quality private market opportunities at institutional prices," said Antonio DeRosa, CEO of Qualis Capital.

TIFIN Senior Partner Anil Arora added, "To enhance investors outcomes, every advisor should consider offering alternatives to their clients for diversification. Qualis has a terrific combination of a digital platform and curated quality alternatives at lower costs."

TIFIN has launched Louise in response to the increasing demand of heads of households and their next generations to be collectively engaged in family giving and to align their investing and giving. Louise by TIFIN seeks to engage the entire family to identify and support causes they care about while managing personalized Donor-Advised-Funds (DAFs) to align a family's investments with their charitable contributions. TIFIN is proud to launch and offer Louise to advisors who are looking for a personalized giving experience for their families.

TIFIN has also launched PlanIQ in response to the increasing need for intuitive, fast and engaging financial planning. PlanIQ by TIFIN brings conversational AI to focus on questions that are of specific interest and allows advisors to engage customers in clear, collaborative and engaging conversations. It also aligns the investing with the planning needs identified to help create a streamlined link from plans to optimal portfolios.

About TIFIN

TIFIN an AI-powered fintech, leverages data science, investment intelligence, and technology to help deliver engaging and personalized investor experiences. By connecting individuals to advice and investments, TIFIN bridges the gap among retail investors, their trusted intermediaries, and asset managers.

Founded in late 2018 by Vinay Nair, a former Wharton Professor and successful entrepreneur, TIFIN was created to help make investing a powerful driver of financial well-being by eliminating frictions investors face. The firm's executive committee consists of Jack Swift, Anil Arora, and Sharon French in addition to Dr. Nair. Each member brings a diverse set of perspectives and proven experience across finance and technology.

TIFIN manages Magnifi, a search powered marketplace for investments; TIFIN WealthTech, a platform for advisors to use fintech for growth; Financial Answers, a platform of financial media assets and Distill, an intelligent Customer Data Platform.

CONTACT:

Kimberly Weinrick, TIFIN

kweinrick@tifin.com

917-224-5335

SOURCE: TIFIN

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675430/TIFIN-Expands-Its-Wealthtech-Division-Capabilities-with-an-Agreement-to-Acquire-Qualis-Capital-for-Advisors-to-Access-Private-Markets-Announces-The-Launch-of-Personalized-Giving-for-Families-Louise-and-Micro-Financial-Planning-Through-Conversational