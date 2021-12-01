Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2021) - Azimut Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AZM) ("Azimut" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Virtual Investor Day V ("VID V") sponsored by Laurentian Bank Securities.

Dr. Jean-Marc Lulin, President and CEO will provide an in-depth update on the Company at 11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

VID V provides a unique and completely interactive experience for feature companies and participants. Feature companies will have 30 minutes to outline their investment opportunity, while stakeholders and the audience will be invited to engage via live commentary, direct Q&A with management, polls, and other interactive tools during each presentation.

Please register by clicking the link below:

https://www.bigmarker.com/vid-conferences/VID-V-Feature-Company-18

About Azimut

Azimut is a leading mineral exploration company with a solid reputation for quality target generation and partnership development. The Company is actively advancing its wholly owned flagship Elmer project in the James Bay region to the resource stage. The Company uses a pioneering approach to big data analytics (the proprietary AZtechMineTM expert system), enhanced by extensive exploration know-how. Azimut maintains rigorous financial discipline and an excellent balance sheet and has 81.7 million shares issued and outstanding. Azimut's competitive edge against exploration risk is based on systematic regional-scale data analysis and concurrently active projects.

About VID

VID events, conferences and content are focused on the investor. We create meaningful opportunities for investors to have authentic discussions with companies from a cross section of industries and we feature keynotes from some of the industry's best thought leaders. At VID, our goal is to help investors make informed decisions. You can find out more about VID here https://vidconferences.com/

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

For further information, please contact:

Joanne Jobin, Principal

IR.INC | Capital Markets Advisory & Services

jjobin@irinc.ca www.irinc.ca

Cora Klein

Director, Business Development, VID

cklein@vidconferences.com www.vidconferences.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106025