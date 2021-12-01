Developed by Spanish manufacturer Alusín Solar, the new mounting system is claimed to be, currently, the only one on the market that provides six fixing points for a solar panel in ballast-secured structures.From pv magazine Spain Spanish mounting system manufacturer Alusín Solar has launched its Picos 4.0 system for rooftop PV systems built with large-size solar panels. The mounting structure was conceived, in particular, for those flat-deck-type roofs with PVC or asphalt covers that cannot be drilled. "Installing a panel horizontally at 10 degrees, with a 60-cell panel with [a] length of 1.65m ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...