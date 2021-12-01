NEO Finance AB: NEO Finance, AB financial information reporting dates in 2022

NEO Finance, AB (hereinafter - the Company) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2022 according to the following schedule: Date Reporting Information 14 January 2022 Sales report for 2021 Q4 ----------------------------------------------------------------- 15 February 2022 Interim financial information for the year 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------- 31 March 2022 Audited financial statements for the year 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------- 15 April 2022 Sales report for 2022 Q1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- 29 April 2022 Interim financial information for 2022 Q1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- 15 July 2022 Sales report for 2022 Q2 ----------------------------------------------------------------- 29 July 2022 Interim financial information for 2022 H1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- 14 October 2022 Sales report for 2022 Q3 ----------------------------------------------------------------- 31 October 2022 Interim financial information for 2022 Q3 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Interim Head of Administration Aiva Remeikiene El. paštas: aiva.remeikiene@neofinance.com