28.03.2022
NEO Finance AB: NEO Finance, AB financial information reporting dates in 2022

NEO Finance, AB (hereinafter - the Company) informs that the Company has made a
decision to merge quarterly sales and financial reports into the single report.
Accordingly, the Company provides an updated calendar for the announcement of
2022 performance results: 



Date       Reporting Information             
14 January 2022  Sales report for 2021 Q4            
-----------------------------------------------------------------
15 February 2022 Interim financial information for the year 2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------
31 March 2022   Audited financial statements for the year 2021 
-----------------------------------------------------------------
29 April 2022   Interim financial information for 2022 Q1   
-----------------------------------------------------------------
29 July 2022   Interim financial information for 2022 H1   
-----------------------------------------------------------------
31 October 2022  Interim financial information for 2022 Q3   
-----------------------------------------------------------------



Head of Adminstration
Paulius Tarbunas
Email: paulius.tarbunas@neofinance.com
