NEO Finance AB: NEO Finance, AB financial information reporting dates in 2022

NEO Finance, AB (hereinafter - the Company) informs that the Company has made a decision to merge quarterly sales and financial reports into the single report. Accordingly, the Company provides an updated calendar for the announcement of 2022 performance results: Date Reporting Information 14 January 2022 Sales report for 2021 Q4 ----------------------------------------------------------------- 15 February 2022 Interim financial information for the year 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------- 31 March 2022 Audited financial statements for the year 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------- 29 April 2022 Interim financial information for 2022 Q1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- 29 July 2022 Interim financial information for 2022 H1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- 31 October 2022 Interim financial information for 2022 Q3 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Head of Adminstration Paulius Tarbunas Email: paulius.tarbunas@neofinance.com