Rekor Systems, Inc.: Rekor Systems' Robert Berman to Present at Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Investor Conference

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Rekor Systems, Inc., (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to build safer, smarter and more efficient cities around the world through intelligent infrastructure, announced today that Robert A. Berman, President and CEO, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Conference taking place on December 8-9, 2021. Joining him will be Eyal Hen, CFO of Rekor Systems.

The presentation will begin at 9:15 am ET on December 8, 2021 and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7zkvRHwCTwKBJR-lo5zCCw.

Rekor Systems will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on December 8 and 9, 2021. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free, and you don't need to be a Sidoti client.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) is a trusted global authority on intelligent infrastructure providing innovative solutions that drive the world to be safer, smarter and more efficient. As a provider of comprehensive, continuous, and real-time roadway intelligence, Rekor leverages AI, machine learning and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure that is essential for smart mobility. With its disruptive technology the Company delivers integrated solutions, actionable insights and predictions that increase roadway safety. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekor.ai.

About Sidoti & Company

For over two decades, Sidoti & Company (http://www.sidoti.com) has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $100 million-$5 billion market cap range. The firm's approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. Sidoti serves 500+ institutional clients in North America.

# # #

CONTACTS:

Investors:

Bulent Ozcan

Rekor Systems, Inc.

ir@rekor.ai

Media:

Robin Bectel

REQ For Rekor Systems, Inc.

rekor@req.co

SOURCE: Rekor Systems, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675486/Rekor-Systems-Robert-Berman-to-Present-at-Sidoti-Virtual-Micro-Cap-Investor-Conference