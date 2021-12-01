Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.12.2021
WKN: A0HL48 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Ticker-Symbol: S8T 
01.12.21
01.12.2021
SThree: Total Voting Rights

DJ SThree: Total Voting Rights

SThree (STEM) SThree: Total Voting Rights 01-Dec-2021 / 12:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1 December 2021

SThree plc

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, SThree plc (the 'Company') hereby notifies the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital as at 30 November 2021 consisted of 133,666,544 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ('Ordinary Shares'), of which 35,767 Ordinary Shares were held in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 133,630,777. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Jack Bowman

Company Secretarial Assistant

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:     STEM 
LEI Code:   2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
Sequence No.: 128061 
EQS News ID:  1253377 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1253377&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2021 07:30 ET (12:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
