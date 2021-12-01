Acceleration Partners Launches New Business Entity in Germany to Meet Demand for Partnership Marketing Across Europe

Newly created organization will increase support for AP's global client base by delivering access to local industry talent and in-market partnership marketing expertise.

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceleration Partners (AP), the leading global partnership agency, announced today the opening of a new business entity in Germany, which has the 5th largest e-commerce market in the world. The newly formed organization will increase support for AP's clients, giving access to industry experts who understand local market nuances, speak the native language and have existing in-country partner relationships.

"A key factor of successful partnership programmes for our clients is having expertise on the ground. AP's new entity is a continuation of our commitment to better serve clients across Europe and meet the growing demand for partnership marketing globally. We're excited to now have a presence in the progressive German market where we see a huge potential for growth and innovative partnerships," said Helen Southgate, EMEA and APAC Managing Director, Acceleration Partners.

The new entity comes at a crucial time. AP has been experiencing a spike in demand for partnership marketing support across Europe. The agency currently represents more than 35 active clients across 15 European countries - and those numbers continue to grow.

About Acceleration Partners

Founded in 2007, Acceleration Partners is the recognized leader in partnership marketing and a five-time International Performance Marketing Award (IPMA) winner in the "Best Performance Marketing Agency" category. Acceleration Partners manages programmes in more than 40 countries for more than 170 brands including Adidas, LinkedIn, Noom, Redbubble, and GoToMeeting. Acceleration Partners' global staff of 250+ maintains a singular focus on delivering exceptional outcomes; and delivers deep and data-driven expertise in all key partnership marketing tactics, including affiliate, influencer, content, mass media, and B2B partner marketing. In addition, Acceleration Partners has received awards for its exceptional culture, including "Best Workplaces" (Inc.), "Best Places to Work" (Glassdoor), and "Most Committed to Work-Life Balance" (Digiday).

