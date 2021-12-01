FactSet Research Systems Inc.: FactSet Launches New Fixed Income Trading Capabilities

Portware, a FactSet trading solution, expands its multi-asset class trading solutions with GIC

NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, today announced the launch of fixed income trading capabilities for its leading execution management system (EMS).



Portware, a FactSet trading solution, is best known for its electronic trading and automation services in the listed assets and Foreign Exchange markets. With the introduction of fixed income trading, it is now able to help clients trade more efficiently across more asset classes. FactSet worked with longtime client GIC to build out these new capabilities, which now operates in parallel with the other asset classes already supporting GIC's global trading desks.

"Faced with greater demands and increased complexities, our traders need to have consistent workflows across asset classes, and the ability to incorporate smart automation and embed analytics tools for robust decision support," said Jeffrey Tan, Head of Global Trading at GIC. He added, "We worked with FactSet to develop strong fixed income trading capabilities which, when integrated with our internal decision-intelligence system, enable our teams to make fast, informed decisions, capture data, as well as track trade performance. This helps us achieve best execution for our global and diversified portfolio."

In addition to connecting to established trading venues, FactSet has begun integrations with several data providers and trading destinations to display pre-trade analytics related to pricing and liquidity relevant to the orders on the blotter. This includes sourcing content from FactSet's well-established fixed income data and analytics libraries. Further investment and integrations are planned to aggregate additional liquidity sources for FactSet's trading clients.

"Given liquidity constraints and reporting mandates, fixed income has lagged in adopting the trading technologies prevalent among other asset classes, creating a clear opportunity for improvement within the trading ecosystem," said Rob Robie, EVP and Global Head of Analytics and Trading, FactSet. "The introduction of fixed income trading capabilities to FactSet differentiates our world-class, multi-asset class platform and will help our clients seamlessly surface new insights and trade across asset classes with greater speed and efficiency."

About FactSet

