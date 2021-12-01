

An image from World AI Show - Singapore; panel discussion streamed live on 18 November 2021

Singapore, Dec 1, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Singapore played host to the most content-rich virtual conference on Artificial Intelligence and related future-tech on Thursday, 18 November 2021. Hosted by Trescon, World AI Show convened over 300 online participants that included major stakeholders of Singapore's AI ecosystem including government authorities, top AI experts and solution providers. The online conference featured leading AI organizations such as Dataiku, Denodo and Snowflake to discuss Singapore's AI prospects.The event focused on key topics such as Outlining how the government is using AI to enhance government services; Leveraging digital transformation through AI strategy; AI strategy: The epiphany of digital transformation; The increasing use of AI in the pharmaceutical industry; How artificial intelligence is changing the world of cloud computing; What is the Role and Future of AI in CX Excellence; How do you keep your organization up to date with emerging AI technologies and solutions and much more.Some of the top speakers who attended the event that took place on 18 November 2021 included:- Dimitrios Kalogeropoulos, Digital Health and Innovation Expert, Senior Independent Consultant, WHO- Richard Jones, VP APAC, Dataiku- Alex Hoehl, Senior Director, Partner Channel Sales & Business Development, APAC, Denodo- Shaun McGirr, AI Evangelist, Dataiku- Peter Henstock, ML & AI Lead, Pfizer- Lofred Madzou, AI Project Lead, World Economic Forum- Sutowo Wong, Director, Data Analytics, Ministry of Health(Singapore)- IR. Dr. Karl Ng, VP, Data Ecosystem Development at Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation- Miao Song, Global CIO, GLP- Aaron Lee, CIO, Blue Insurance- Luis Carlos Cruz Huertas, Head of Infrastructure and Automation for Big Data and Analytics DBS Bank- Muni Vinay, SVP - Regional Head of Data - Enterprise Intelligence- Gaurav Dixit, Head of Analytics, Unilever Indonesia- Lcol Francel Margareth Taborlupa, IS Officer, National Task Force Against Covid 19- Meraj Khan, Head, Digital Banking Technology, MaybankKey highlights and takeaways from World AI Show included:The show kicked off with an opening keynote by Sutowo Wong, Director, Data Analytics at Ministry of Health Singapore, where he shared his insights on, 'Outlining the Government Strategy for Health'. He was found quoting, "The Ministry of Health Singapore aims to improve the quality of healthcare delivery by creating a more comprehensive and integrated healthcare system, and reshaping health services so as to meet the needs of a rapidly ageing population."Shaun Mcgirr, AI Evangelist at Dataiku spoke at length on "Economics of AI". He was quoted saying, "Dataiku is a unified data management platform that has been engineered for data-rich enterprises. It makes it easier for enterprises to leverage their data to provide the user-centric experience they are looking for, while automating their data management process, bringing the best of the cloud into their data center."While speaking about 'Developing a strong framework for building Ethical AI', Lofred Madzou, Project Lead for AI, at World Economic Forum, mentioned that, "A Robust framework for a new generation of AI technology will need to support three core values: fairness, transparency and accountability. Companies and governments should work together to establish and implement a set of standards and guidelines for human-centered AI and to build a common framework for the ethical development and implementation of AI solutions."Mark Parkinson, Next Generation Technologies at Mars shed light on the topic 'Leveraging AI at scale to grade cancer in animals - how ML can build a better world for pets'. Riva stated, "Our main goal is to enhance the quality of care for pets by using AI to objectively determine the efficacy of the treatments they're receiving.""The arrival of artificial intelligence and its subsequent transformation of the global business landscape has been predicted for several decades, with it projected to be one of the most disruptive technologies over the next ten years. Today, we see AI on the market in the form of robots, virtual assistance, and self-driving cars, allowing us to go about our daily lives and allowing businesses and customers to capitalise on the technology while it is still in its early stages," says Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon.The show was hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets which helped the participants to network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. 