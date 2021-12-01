Violet Sells Realty Hosts Donation Drive for Local Houston Nonprofit

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Houston real estate agent Violet Gonzalez partners with Emergency Aid Coalition, a local Houston nonprofit organization that serves residents in need in Houston's inner city and Midtown neighborhoods. The donation drive will take place from November 30 to December 30, 2021. Items can be dropped off at Violet's office located at 6060 Richmond Ave., Suite 100 in Houston. Those wishing to donate are urged to call 713-570-6906 in advance of their drop-off.

Wishlist items being collected include:

Washcloths

Disposable razors

Deodorant (travel size)

Combs

Shampoo/body wash (travel size)

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste (travel size)

Face masks

Hand sanitizers (travel size)

An interfaith organization, Emergency Aid Coalition was founded in 1983 in Houston, Texas, and their mission is to serve the working poor by providing temporary assistance in the form of food, clothing, and other basic needs. EAC helps over 50,000 individuals on the edge of poverty each year with the support of member congregations, fundraisers, and dedicated volunteers.

A native Houstonian and long-time professional serving area residents, Violet, is no stranger to helping her community. "I am beyond blessed to have opportunities to give back to my community," said Gonzalez. "I can't think of a better time to make sure those in need are taken care of ahead of the holiday season."

About Violet Sells Realty

Violet Sells Realty works with both buyers and sellers to guide clients and provide them with the most honest and detailed information, while also helping them make the best choice for their home and/or commercial property. It makes buying, selling, and leasing a hassle-free experience from start to closing. Violet serves zip codes 77000-77599. For more information, please call 713-570-6906, or visit violetsellsrealty.com.

