Boatim, Inc.: Boatim Announces Fall 2021 SaaS Product Update

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Boatim, Inc.(OTCQB:BTIM), the leading provider of consumer driven digital products and services for the recreational boating industry, and home of the world's most intuitive online boat buying marketplace, announces new tools and upgrades to the Boatim Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software-as-a-service (SaaS) for professional boat brokers and dealers. With its newest iteration, Boatim's SaaS has become more fluid in self-onboarding, provides real-time metrics for inventory, listing, and sales funnels, and allows users to track the lead generation and listing trends of their inventory.

Boatim's SaaS is used by almost 10% of the industry and generates thousands of sales leads to its users, decreasing the cost of selling a boat while increasing the speed of closing the sale. User license subscriptions can be purchased directly through Boatim after completing a free 90-day trial period. Boat Boosters allow both professional and hobbyists to match their vessel with a potential buyer through Boatim's proprietary technology, and can be purchased in bundles or individually.

As the SaaS division of Boatim continues to grow, so does the Boat International Marketplace, with new search functions, filters, and user interface to allow quicker access to the most relevant vessels based on Boatim's proprietary Search Burrowing technology. Boatim continues its app development and pre-order has exceeded expectations with over 20,000 potential downloads in the first month since CEO Joseph Johnson's announcement of the upcoming app.

Boatim recently filed a Form 12b25 requesting an extension to file its Form 10K for the period ended August 31, 2021, and expects to file Form 10K for the period ended August 31, 2021 within the next 15 days.

About Boatim Inc.

Boatim Inc. (OTCQB: BTIM ) is the leading provider of consumer driven digital products and services for the recreational boating industry, and home of the world's most intuitive online boat buying marketplace. Boatim operates a global online marketplace and special interest social network for both the boating industry and boat users, as well as a SaaS for professional boat sellers.

Boatim Inc. was founded in 2018 and currently operates with offices in Miami (USA) and Barcelona (Spain). The technology start-up provides industry-specific software, aimed at facilitating the process of buying and selling boats and providing digital maritime services online.

On Boatim.com the boating industry can sell and promote products and connect with a fast-growing potential customer base, while boat users can explore and buy boats, and connect with like-minded people and brands. The platform, that can be accessed through both mobile devices and desktops, generates revenues through listing placements and subscription plans, as well as on-platform ads. Thanks to the great business model scalability, revenue streams are being added continuously.

Since August 2019 the privately funded start-up has become a publicly listed entity, trading at the OTCQB Venture Market under the trading symbol BTIM.

To learn more about Boatim, visit https://investor.boatim.com

