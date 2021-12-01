Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Kursrallye: Neubewertung im Turbobooster – Meilenstein erwartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
01.12.2021 | 14:08
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jeff Stewart and Brandon Norwood, Hosts of New Pod City's Film Blerds Podcast, are the First to Break the West Side Story Film Review

TRENTON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / New Pod City (New Jersey's only Podcast Hosting Company) has announced that Jeff Stewart and Brandon Norwood, hosts of The Film Blerds podcast, have been named the first to break the film review for the upcoming movie, "West Side Story" by Steven Speilberg.

Following a special announcement from Stewart and Norwood on their usual Monday post, the West Side Story episode airs at 9:00AM EST on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

"The Film Blerds started out as 2 friends wanting to talk about Zack Snyder's Justice League," said Brandon of their humble beginnings as a Podcast. "I asked Jeff and with that, the show was born. In doing the show, we have come to have our friendship deepen while also understanding whatever disagreements we may have, our disagreements all come together in the studio."

"The minute I heard them start talking about Zack Snyder's Justice League, I knew people were going to love them," says Frank Sasso, owner of New Pod City. "I'm grateful to have been able to utilize my connection with the ASC (American Society of Cinematographers) to enhance the greatness of the Film Blerds podcast - and through this connection, The Film Blerds received rave reviews from people like Director Ridley Scott, and Actress Margot Robbie of Suicide Squad and The Wolf of Wall Street."

"Brandon and Jeff aren't just film reviewers, they're creators in their own right," added Will Foskey, President of the New Pod City Network. "The Film Blerds are destined to be a top show in its genre."

Norwood has been in the trenches of the studio system and used his connections, in addition to being a member of an important guild, to get himself and Stewart into the very first screening for West Side Story with the unnamed guild and SAG (Screen Actors Guild).

This special episode of The Film Blerds airs at 9:00 AM EST on Thursday, December 2, 2021. The episode can be heard on New Pod City Podcast Network at https://filmblerds.newpodcity.com or virtually any podcast directory.

About New Pod City
New Pod City is the ONLY Podcast Hosting company in New Jersey. In addition to hosting, New Pod City offers a state-of-the-art podcast recording studio, streamlined distribution, cutting-edge promotions, and amazing monetization. The NPC Podcast Network is an American freemium podcast and streaming network platform.

Press Contact:
Frank Sasso
New Pod City
newpodcity@gmail.com
609-222-2691

New Pod City 247 East Front Street Trenton, NJ 08611
609.222.2691
NewPodCity.com

SOURCE: New Pod City



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/675493/Jeff-Stewart-and-Brandon-Norwood-Hosts-of-New-Pod-Citys-Film-Blerds-Podcast-are-the-First-to-Break-the-West-Side-Story-Film-Review

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.