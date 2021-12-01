Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Kursrallye: Neubewertung im Turbobooster – Meilenstein erwartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CUB9 ISIN: US00442Y1010 Ticker-Symbol: 10E 
Berlin
01.12.21
12:20 Uhr
0,194 Euro
+0,053
+37,98 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACCUSTEM SCIENCES LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACCUSTEM SCIENCES LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.12.2021 | 14:17
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Accustem Sciences Limited: ACCUSTEM SCIENCES LIMITED ('ACCUSTEM UK') and ACCUSTEM SCIENCES INC ('ACCUSTEM US'): Recommended corporate reorganisation by means of a Scheme of Arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006

SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT EFFECTIVE

LONDON, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACCUSTEM UK is pleased to announce that, further to the announcement dated 30 November 2021 that the Court has sanctioned the Scheme, the Scheme Court Order has now been delivered to the Registrar of Companies and, accordingly, the recommended corporate reorganisation has now become effective in accordance with its terms.

Scheme Shareholders are entitled to receive 1 Share in Accustem US for every 20 Scheme Shares held.

Full details of the acquisition are set out in the Scheme Document published on 2 November 2021. Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Scheme Document.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION

For further information please contact:

For further enquiries:
Accustem Sciences Limited
Gabriele Cerrone +44 (0)20 7495 2379


ACCUSTEM SCIENCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.