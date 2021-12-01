DGAP-News: Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.

Foresight to Present at Sidoti Micro Cap Virtual Conference



01.12.2021

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, today announced that management will virtually present at the Sidoti Micro Cap Conference on December 8, 2021. The virtual conference will include a live company presentation on December 8th at 11:30am EST by Eli Yoresh, Foresight's Chief Financial Officer and Doron Cohadier, Foresight's Vice President of Business Development. The presentation can be accessed using this link here. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings on December 8th and 9th. To schedule a meeting, contact your Sidoti representative or Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com or Lou Teeluck at lteeluck@ms-ir.com. About Foresight Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both 'in-line-of-sight' vision systems and 'beyond-line-of-sight' accident-prevention solutions. Foresight's vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration, sensor fusion and dense 3D point cloud that can be applied to diverse markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile's cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics. For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto1 on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn. Contact Details Investor Relations Contact: Miri Segal-Scharia, CEO, MS-IR LLC +1 917-607-8654 msegal@ms-ir.com Company Website https://www.foresightauto.com/

