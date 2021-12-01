DGAP-News: European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. / Key word(s): Personnel

European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V.: Former German healthcare leader of McKinsey & Company, Thomas Rudolph, takes office



01.12.2021 / 14:20

European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company: Former German healthcare leader of McKinsey & Company, Thomas Rudolph, takes office - Thomas Rudolph to assume the role of Chief Investment Officer of European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. as of December 1, 2021 - He previously led McKinsey & Company's German healthcare practice as well as the European healthcare-focused private equity sector practice and led the work at many global healthcare clients of the firm - Listed on Euronext Amsterdam, European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. aims to acquire one or more companies in the European healthcare sector within an equity value range target of EUR 500 million to EUR 2 billion - Sponsors of the operators-led company are renowned in the industry and have an impressive track record in public market value creation, including former McKinsey Germany and Austria Managing Partner Cornelius Baur as well as former CEOs Axel Herberg, Stefan Oschmann, Peer Schatz and Stefan Winners

Amsterdam, December 1, 2021



As previously announced, today, former German McKinsey & Company healthcare leader Thomas Rudolph took office as Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer of European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. ("EHC"), a special purpose company targeting the acquisition and value development of a company in the European healthcare sector. Thomas Rudolph, one of the sponsors of EHC, is a Medical Doctor and spearheaded McKinsey & Company's work in the German healthcare market and the European healthcare-focused private equity sector and led the work at many global healthcare clients of the firm. He has extensive experience in pharma and medtech. Stefan Winners, Chairman of the Board of Directors of EHC, said: "Thomas Rudolph is a visionary in the European healthcare sector and we are excited that he started today as our Chief Investment Officer. With 20 years of deal experience across relevant industries, Thomas will help a European healthcare company realize its potential through a highly attractive IPO pathway and subsequent support for value creation to the benefit of all stakeholders." Thomas Rudolph said: "EHC provides an ideal framework to unlock the enormous potential for value creation in the European healthcare sector. I am delighted to join the team on their mission to offer a new alternative for growth." EHC is an operators-led acquisition and growth vehicle and listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam since November 2021. With an experienced team of executives as its sponsors, EHC intends to create value for stakeholders in the highly attractive but underfunded European healthcare market. EHC is the first such operator- and entrepreneur-led special purpose vehicle and brings to the financial markets a novel and materially innovated framework designed to fully align the interests of all stakeholders, in particular as the sponsors' incentives are primarily dependent on the vehicles long-term share price development. The implemented features represent a material change and improvement to structures otherwise known as SPACs and enable much more aligned value creation. EHC is targeting companies in the sub-sectors of Biotechnology and Specialty Pharma, Pharma Services, Medical Technology and Medical Devices, Diagnostic and Laboratory Services, Bioinformatics, and Life Science Tools. The investment strategy of EHC is to focus on European healthcare businesses with criteria including, but not limited to, an equity value range of EUR 500 million to EUR 2 billion and with a strong and capable, public-ready management team. A strong ESG commitment and recurring revenue with growth prospects and profitability will complement objective investment decisions. Enquiries

