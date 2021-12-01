Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.12.2021
Kursrallye: Neubewertung im Turbobooster – Meilenstein erwartet!
WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 
Tradegate
01.12.21
13:41 Uhr
14,000 Euro
+0,300
+2,19 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
Dow Jones News
01.12.2021 | 14:31
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magnit announces the coupon yield payment

DJ Magnit announces the coupon yield payment

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit announces the coupon yield payment 01-Dec-2021 / 16:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnit announces the coupon yield payment

Krasnodar, Russia (December 1, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the 1st coupon yield payment against bonds.

Please be informed that today PJSC Magnit fulfilled its obligation of the 1st coupon yield payment against bonds of the BO-001P-05 series in the amount of 351,500,000 rubles and the 1st coupon yield payment against bonds of the BO-002P-04 series in the amount of 351,500,000 rubles.

Parameters of the bond issue 

Bonds of the BO-001P-05 series          Bonds of the BO-002P-04 series 
           Non-convertible interest-bearing uncertified 
           exchange-traded bonds of PJSC "Magnit" of the 
           BO-001P-05 series with centralized registration Non-convertible interest-bearing uncertified 
           of rights, placed under the Program of the    exchange-traded bonds of PJSC "Magnit" of the 
           exchange-traded bonds with the identification  BO-002P-04 series with centralized registration 
           number                      of rights, placed under the Program of the 
Type of securities:  4-60525-?-001?-02? of 23.10.2015, International exchange-traded bonds with the identification 
           Securities Identification Number (ISIN)     number 
           RU000A1036M9                   4-60525-?-002?-02? of 27.07.2016, International 
                                    Securities Identification Number (ISIN) 
                                    RU000A1036H9 
 
Registration number 
of the securities   4B02-05-60525-P-001P as of May 27, 2021 
issue and the date of                         4B02-04-60525-P-002P as of May 27, 2021 
its assignment: 
 
Reporting (coupon)  The first coupon period (02.06.2021 -      The first coupon period (02.06.2021 - 
period which the   01.12.2021)                   01.12.2021) 
yield is paid for: 
 
 
           351,500,000 (three hundred and fifty-one million 
The total amount of  five hundred thousand) rubles excluding tax and 351,500,000 (three hundred and fifty-one million 
the yield paid    other deductions                 five hundred thousand) rubles excluding tax and 
against bonds:                             other deductions 
 
 
 
The amount of the 
yield paid against  35.15 (thirty-five rubles 15 kopecks) rubles per 35.15 (thirty-five rubles 15 kopecks) rubles per 
one bond:       each bond                    each bond 
 
The total number of 
bonds against which 
the yield is paid:  10,000,000 bonds                 10,000,000 bonds 
 
The method of     Monetary funds in the currency of the Russian  Monetary funds in the currency of the Russian 
payment:       Federation by means of non-cash settlement    Federation by means of non-cash settlement 
 
 
The date of the 
obligation      December 1, 2021                 December 1, 2021 
fulfilment: 
 
The share (as a 
percentage) of the 
performed obligation 100% (obligation has been fulfilled in full).  100% (obligation has been fulfilled in full). 
in the total amount 
obligation: 
       For further information, please contact: 
 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Head of Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the 
       southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2021, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 
       25,315 stores in 3,840 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
 
       In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 9M 2021, Magnit had revenues of 
       RUB 1,311.5 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 151.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow 
       Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating 
       from Standard & Poor's of BB. 
       Forward-looking statements 
 
       This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For 
       example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking 
       statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important 
       factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the 
       statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of 
       the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by 
       this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
       to reflect any change in circumstances.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  127999 
EQS News ID:  1253310 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1253310&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2021 08:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
