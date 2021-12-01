BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo Signs Manufacturer's Representative Agreement with ICS Group for its Innovative Water Treatment Technologies

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable cleantech technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, announced it has signed a manufacturer's representative agreement with the ICS Group, a premier manufacturer's representative company that has provided innovative wastewater, energy management, and renewable energy technology solutions to municipal and industrial clients, primarily in the Midwestern United States, since 2009. As this is the first manufacturer's representative for BioLargo's innovative water treatment technologies, this represents an important step toward building a commercial network for their sale and distribution.

ICS Group has been tasked to sell BioLargo's two proprietary water treatment technologies, the Advanced Oxidation System (AOS) energy-efficient wastewater disinfection, micropollutant removal, and water reuse technology, and the Aqueous Electrostatic Concentrator (AEC) technology for affordable, low-waste treatment of PFAS-contaminated water, as well as other water and wastewater treatment equipment that BioLargo offers as an authorized reseller of other manufacturers. The ICS Group will also sell BioLargo's PFAS Testing Program service, which offers fast and affordable testing of clients' PFAS-contaminated water for the purposes of treatment system optimization, and CupriDyne Clean, the company's patented odor and volatile organic compound (VOC) control product.

Paul Nygaard, President of ICS Group, said, "We specialize in innovative water and wastewater process technologies. We always strive to bring cutting edge technologies to the market that help our clients achieve challenging treatment objectives. BioLargo's unique technology platforms definitely bring that capability to our treatment solutions."

"ICS Group has a reputation of outstanding customer service, making them the perfect choice to be our first manufacturer's representative for our technologies. They're also known for taking on new and innovative technologies that address unmet needs in the water treatment marketplace," said Tonya Chandler, BioLargo's Director of Strategic Marketing and Business Development. "We intend to add more sales representatives soon and hope they will be as great a fit as the ICS Group to our values."

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) invents, develops, and commercializes innovative platform technologies to solve challenging environmental problems like PFAS contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control. With over 13 years of extensive R&D, BioLargo holds a wide array of issued patents, maintains a robust pipeline of products, and provides full-service environmental engineering. Our peer-reviewed scientific approach allows us to invent or acquire novel technologies and develop them to maturity through our operating subsidiaries. With a keen emphasis on collaborations with academic, municipal, and commercial organizations and associations, BioLargo has proven itself with over 80 awarded grants and numerous pilot projects. We monetize through direct sales, recurring service contracts, licensing agreements, strategic joint venture formation and/or the sale of the IP. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

