Meta Materials Inc.: Elsa Keita Joins META as Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy, Partnerships & Innovation

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT, FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that Ms. Elsa Keïta has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy, Partnerships & Innovation. As a member of the META executive leadership team, she will be responsible for the Company's corporate strategy, and she will support and lead key strategic initiatives and partnerships.

Ms. Keïta joins META after twelve years with Airbus, where she served as VP Head of Strategic Partnerships and Innovation, Chief Innovation Officer Deputy, and Senior Director Business Development. She has led various forms of strategic partnerships including M&A and joint ventures in the field of aviation services. She established 15 strategic partnerships with deep tech start-ups in smart material & nanocomposites, 3D printing, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence for knowledge extraction, design optimization and quality nonconformity. Ms. Keïta was honored with the "Rising Star Award" by Global Corporate Venturing in 2016 and has successfully raised over $1 billion in funding through debt, asset finance and equity in the transportation industry.

"With extensive experience leading deep-tech startup open innovation programs that have global reach and impact, we are confident that Elsa will bring new insights and ideas that will amplify the work we do and enable us to forge additional strong OEM and Tier 1 partnerships," said George Palikaras, President and CEO. "She joins META at an exciting time to support strategic planning and corporate growth. Her extensive experience in managing complex operations and building strategic roadmaps at large OEM and Tier 1 corporations will be extremely valuable along with her deep passion for helping entrepreneurs turn ideas into lucrative businesses."

"Elsa is a proven finance and corporate strategy leader with an amazing array and depth of experience both in and beyond the aerospace industry," said Ken Rice, CFO and EVP. "As we are preparing for the commercialization of our innovative late-stage assets and entering another critical phase for the Company, Elsa's rich corporate strategy and finance expertise along with deep management insight make her a great addition to our team."

"With a stellar leadership team and an inspiring vision, META is in a unique position to accelerate the delivery of its innovative smart material products to meet unmet industry needs around the world. Joining META at this value inflection point is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me. I look forward to working with the executive team to help the Company continue its growth to a global smart materials company," said Ms. Keïta.

Prior to Airbus, Ms. Keïta held several positions in banking and finance, including Sales Finance Director with ATR, Customer Relationship Director with MUFG Corporate Banking, Structured Finance Manager with Alstom Corporate & Structured Finance, and Project Manager with JP Morgan Chase Structured Finance & Private Equity. Ms. Keïta holds a Masters in Banking and Finance from Toulouse Business School and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Northeastern University.

About Meta Materials Inc.

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our nano-optic technology provides anti-counterfeiting security features for government documents and currencies and authentication for brands. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Lux Research Innovator of the Year in 2021. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

