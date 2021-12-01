Wearable Health Solutions, Inc.: Wearable Health Solutions Inc. (WHSI) Hires VP of Innovation and Development with over 18 years in Senior Care Industry

Specific Experience In Home Health Care Industry Since 2005; Founder Of 3 Senior Care Related Companies

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Wearable Health Solutions Inc. (OTC PINK:WHSI), a manufacturer of multiple lines of proprietary personal medical alarm and home security devices for Seniors and emergency response systems for employees that work alone, and that provides IOT mobile health (mHealth) products and services to through its national distribution network of independent dealers who re-sell direct to consumers, to hospitals and other related providers in the home healthcare and home security markets, today announced that it has hired a VP of Innovation & Development, with over 18 years of specific experience in the Home Health Care Industry.

Marc Cayle, the Company's new VP of Innovation & Development said: "I am thrilled to join WHS team as the VP of Innovation and Development in order to launch the 4G iHelp MAX. I look forward to using my background in senior care and senior related technology to support the growth of the company. The new iHelp MAX is much more than PERS. It is the most advanced product in the market and boasts affordable, easy to use functionality never seen before in the palm of your loved one's hand. We will truly change the life of every circle of care participant who wants their loved one to thrive, not just survive."

Marc Cayle is an 18-year veteran and brought his first company, a Comfort Keepers franchise, to award-winning status, as well as launched a remote monitoring technology that allows seniors' circle of care to be informed of health challenges and daily living activities. His latest venture, combines his past experience helping seniors with his passion for identifying the best technology solutions so they can stay in their homes with the dignity and grace they deserve.

Founder of one of the first consumer electronics products to combine remote patient monitoring through BLE health peripherals with Personal Emergency Response Solutions (PERS), home automation and IoT products. The innovation won numerous accolades and received from CES 2015 as well as the Mobile World Congress IoT Health Innovation Award and GOLD Edison Award in 2016.

Mr. Cayle continued: "My philosophy is to elevate the customer experience of purchasing PERS through the last mile, white-glove, concierge approach." PERS (Personal Emergency Response System) is a communications system that notifies a central monitoring facility in case of problems. A PERS is activated by the elderly or physically impaired either from a transmitter worn on the wrist or around the neck.

Most of the emergency pendants for seniors are purchased online with no customer service at all. WHS dealers will be trained to offer a hands-on approach to delivering the product, along with education, training and compassion to the senior and their circle of care. "I have a passion for white-glove customer experiences that can help Wearable Health Solutions reach the identified target market and beyond."

"We were fortunate to engage Marc, an experienced and proven leader in the PERS and senior care technology industry," stated Harrysen Mittler Chairman and CEO, "he will work with the senior management team, governing board, and staff to assist in the launch of our next generation of PERS products and services and implement components of our corporate vision and direction. He will also be responsible for planning marketing strategies, providing oversight and monitoring sales activities with our dealers and dealer network."

Wearable Health Solutions Inc. (WHSI) is a personal monitoring technology developer and marketer focused on mobile alert and tracking devices for emergency medical and occupational safety markets worldwide. WHSI generates revenues from the sale of its medical alarm devices and recurring service fees based on monitoring subscription plans. In addition to the U.S. and Canada, which contribute a vast majority of the Company's business volume, WHSI has also sold its solutions to international destinations including New Zealand and the Caribbean. Ongoing marketing efforts with the launch of our next generation devices may include dealer networks in Australia, Brazil, UK and the European Union.

About Wearable Health Solutions:

The Company manufacturers medical alarm devices that are used to summon help in the event of an emergency for users. The product is designed and marketed primarily to the elderly, physically disabled and individuals living alone through a dealer network.

We provide IOT mobile health (mHealth) products and services to dealers and distributors throughout the globe. As a leader in the rapidly growing medical alarm device and eHealth sector, we provide innovative wearable healthcare products, tracking services, and turn-key solutions that enable our users to be proactive with their health, as well as safe and protected at all times. Our products and services are always state-of-the-art and cost effective. Through our culture, our drive, and the expertise of each individual employee, we are uniquely positioned to build shareholder value by setting the highest standards in service, reliability, and safety in our rapidly growing industry.

Our Flagship product 4G iHelp MAX is a personal emergency alarm that is used to summon help in the event of an emergency at home. Currently approximately 60 % of all medical alarms sold in the USA are first generation technologies that require the user to speak and listen through a central base station unit. iHelp MAX however offers a speaker in the pendant enabling the user to simply speak and listen directly through the pendant in the event of an emergency. This device is a cellular medical alert system, blue tooth and WI-FI enabled, that operates on a 4G network. Operating capabilities commence on AT&T network (GSM-Global).

The 4G iHelp MAX device showcases new features, functionalities, fall detection and geo-fencing referencing the ability to pre-set an area and alert loved ones if the device user enters or leaves a pre-determined area.

Forward-Looking Statements

Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Wearable Health Solutions and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to (i) Wearable Health Solutions ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Wearable Health Solutions ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with users of its solutions; (iii) Wearable Health Solutions ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Wearable Health Solutions ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Wearable Health Solutions business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Wearable Health Solutions business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Wearable Health Solutions business; (x) Wearable Health Solutions ability to protect its intellectual property; (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent quarterly report on filed by Wearable Health Solutions with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Wearable Health Solutions anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Wearable Health Solutions assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

Wearable Health Solutions Inc.

2300 Yonge St. Suite 1600

Toronto, ONT M4P1E4

Canada

www.WearableHealthSolutions.com

855-226-4827

info@wearablehealthsolutions.com

Go to: www.WearableHealthSolutions.com

