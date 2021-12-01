MicroVision, Inc.: MicroVision to Participate in LiDAR Sensor Standards Consortium

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS based solid state automotive lidar and micro-display technology for augmented reality, today announced its participation in a consortium working to develop a standard specification and testing framework for automotive LiDAR sensors.

"Given the importance of sensors to systems intended to support ADAS and autonomous driving, it is critical that the industry develop testing standards that will allow OEMs and consumers to compare and evaluate those sensors." said Sumit Sharma, MicroVision's Chief Executive Officer. "With so many LiDAR developers in the market today making various claims around sensor quality and performance, the lack of agreed-upon standards and test protocols leaves us with an apples-to-oranges comparison. MicroVision is honored to have been invited to participate in this safety-critical project."

The project will provide common sensor specification and characterization guidelines, as well as a common and application-relevant evaluation framework. Led by fka GmbH, a Germany-based research and engineering services company with a history of leading similar automotive testing-standards efforts, the consortium includes several well-known OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, with MicroVision being one of just three lidar developers selected to participate.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology to provide solutions for automotive lidar sensors, augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules and consumer lidar modules.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc or follow MicroVision on Twitter at @MicroVision.

MicroVision is a trademark of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

