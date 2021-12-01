Ubiquitech Software Corp.: Ubiquitech Software Corporation Announces a 100% Increase in Registered Affiliates on its CannazALL CBD Website

(UBQU) announces increase in Affiliate partnerships on its popular CBD site CannazALL.com, with the Company expecting to see daily traffic growth as it moves into 2022

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK:UBQU), through its operating subsidiary CannazALL is pleased to announce to its shareholders an over 100% increase over the last six months in Affiliate partnerships that offer CannazALL CBD products worldwide.

With this increase the Company now has over 1,000 registered Affiliates and these include coupon sites, product sites, discount sites, health sites, and more, along with individuals who act as Affiliates. Included in this number are all of the Affiliates that signed up through the site www.Shareasale.com

CEO James Ballas states "We are very pleased with the current number of Affiliates we have registered, and as we work with these Affiliates and educate them about our products, supply them with the needed display ads and data feeds, and keep them updated on our offers, we will see a dramatic improvement in traffic and sales from just this platform. In addition, we are signing up new Affiliates on a daily basis on the CannazALL.com site"

Through the Affiliate platform the Company expects to not only see growth in traffic and sales, but to also begin to break into the International CBD market as many of the Affiliates offer products worldwide. The Company will begin shipping products to Countries where its products are legal as soon as all aspects of shipping are factored.

CEO James Ballas adds "Increasing our Affiliates is only one area that we are currently working on, and this will definitely help to increase sales as we proceed. This, along with our newest website and new product lines will all coincide during first quarter 2022, and we expect to see explosive growth from that point on, and we'll keep shareholders well informed about these advances of course"

We encourage shareholders to visit our official Twitter account for more updates:

www.twitter.com/CorporateUbqu

About Ubiquitech Software Corp

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiary CannzALL.com seeks to be a leader in the hemp CBD health industry and utilizes its state-of-the-art global internet marketing, DirectResponse (DRTV) Television, Radio, Internet Content, SEO, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to the CannzALL.com Website to succeed in this multi-billion-dollar industry.

About CannazALL

CannazALL CBD products have been offered via online sales since December 2014. The CannazALL CBD brand was one of the first in the industry to offer domestically grown and formulated CBD products on a national level with the CannazALL brand being recognized in 2017 by Forbes online as one of the Top 5 CBD Companies operating. CannazALL continues to perfect its CBD products, grow its proprietary CBD line, and expand its sales of its Colorado grown and formulated CBD products in all available markets. Currently CannazALL offers CBD Tinctures, Gummies, SoftGels, and Topicals @ www.CannazALL.com

Safe Harbor

Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review GD Entertainment and Technology annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

Contact / Investor relations

IR@UbiquitechSoftwareCorp.com

SOURCE: Ubiquitech Software Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675405/Ubiquitech-Software-Corporation-Announces-a-100-Increase-in-Registered-Affiliates-on-its-CannazALL-CBD-Website