Axon Ivy Positioned as the Leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites (iBPMS) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Mass, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Axon Ivy a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global intelligent business process management suites (iBPMS) market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study's SPARK Matrix provides strategic information to users in the form of competitive analysis and ranking of leading iBPMS vendors.

The iBPMS market is currently transitioning from early adoption to the rapid growth stage of its product lifecycle. Due to increased market traction across industry verticals and geographies, demand for iBPMS solutions has grown over the last several years. Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the adoption of digital solutions has increased significantly and has been fueled by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic process automation (RPA). Businesses around the world are turning to iBPMS to effectively automate and orchestrate business processes. This automation is performed through the collaborative efforts of people, data, and systems.

The COVID-19 pandemic has an obvious negative impact on the global economy. The pandemic has also affected the market for digital transformation and enterprise software. Despite this fact, the iBPMS market segment is experiencing a surge in demand, as automated processes have helped enterprises reduce manual intervention, and have also enhanced process efficiency by increasing the visibility of processes at each step in the business process cycle. Additionally, the global iBPMS vendors have seen substantially more direct inquiries from medium to large organizations and their partner networks.

The iBPMS platform delivers key value propositions such as: providing visibility throughout the process lifecycle; automating redundant processes; orchestrating people, data, & systems; and document management. The global demand for iBPMS is surging due to the solutions' capabilities, which seamlessly provide an automated and enhanced user experience and an easy-to-use drag-and-drop low code/ no-code platform. Additionally, the vendors provide user-friendly mobile applications to update, access, and edit processes on the go. The tasks can be updated in offline mode. The updated tasks are automatically updated and synced with the system when the platform is back online.

"Axon Ivy, with its comprehensive technology, provides a scalable process automation platform for deep and wide deployments either on-premise or in the cloud. Moreover, mainly with the problems that have received a strong rating across technology excellence and customer impact parameters. Further, it has been positioned amongst the technology leaders in the 2021 SPARK Matrix of the intelligent business process management suites (iBPMS) market", said Pallavi Bothra, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "Axon Ivy helps organizations rapidly digitize and automate business processes with the help of customizable templates, sample projects, and business-ready components that can be used on different design/coding levels. With its robust technology platform, comprehensive functional capabilities, and compelling product strategy and roadmap, Axon Ivy is well-positioned to expand its market share in the global iBPMS market."

"Axon Ivy is committed to providing our customers with the best possible technology for their automation projects. This enables companies to master their digital transformation successfully and not only survive in the market but also lead it," said Rolf G. Stephan, CEO of Axon Ivy. "We are proud that Quadrant Knowledge Solutions has recognized our digital process automation platform so positively. Being positioned as 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix for intelligent business process management suites (iBPMS) shows once again that Axon Ivy is a major player in the digital process automation market and can even compete with the large vendors in terms of matureness and capabilities of technology."

About Axon Ivy

Axon Ivy Inc. is the market leader in Switzerland and one of the top three providers in Germany and Austria with its process automation platform. Axon Ivy is playing an increasingly important role in North America and the APAC region through its global expansion strategy. Axon Ivy helps to digitize, orchestrate and automate inefficient business processes. It supports its customers across all industries to ensure the successful transformation to a digital enterprise. Leading analysts rate Axon Ivy positively. At Gartner, the platform has been on the Magic Quadrant for three years in a row, and at Forrester on the Wave for "Digital Process Automation." Axon Ivy's headquarters are in Lucerne, Switzerland, with offices in Munich, Vienna, San Francisco, and Singapore.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

