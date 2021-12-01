Hennessey Digital: Hennessey Studios Opens in North Hollywood

Hennessey Group, holding company of Hennessey Digital and iloveseo.com, launches new venture for creators

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Hennessey Group, Inc., the parent company of legal marketing agency leaders Hennessey Digital and SEO industry news website iloveseo.com, officially announce the opening of Hennessey Studios, the newest studio space to hit Los Angeles.

Located on the Television Academy campus in NoHo and dubbed "the new production playground for videos and podcasts," Hennessey Studios offers video and audio production services and facility rentals in a fun space backed by robust technology and secure data storage.

As Hennessey Studios General Manager Steve Sanborn explains, the space was envisioned by LA-based serial entrepreneur and CEO Jason Hennessey and designed for content creators, entrepreneurs, and business leaders to produce online content, record multimedia such as video and audio productions, and host live events.

"The vision for a different kind of studio came from a need Jason identified. Creators want a place that's fun to be where they can feel like themselves to produce content, whether they're making a video series, creating a music video, hosting media tours, launching a podcast, or hosting a brand activation event," Sanborn says.

"Content creators come to Hennessey Studios to innovate and stand out with top-tier production and technology at our prime location."

When Hennessey set out to create and produce his own content in 2020, he looked for a mid-range studio option geared toward creators and business owners like him who were expanding into online content. Now, The Jason Hennessey Podcast is produced at Hennessey Studios every week.

Creators can rent the video production studio, the podcast studio, or the entire facility for productions, premieres, product launches, and other events. Hennessey Studios is a space in North Hollywood that creators can truly make their own, tailoring the space and services to their project's needs.

Hennessey Studios will be expanding its suite of services in 2022, tapping into the technical and creative talent at Hennessey Digital and the creative network Hennessey, Sanborn and team have established.

The Hennessey Studios team welcomes creators to schedule a walk-through and see the Studios' full suite of services via the website.

About Hennessey Digital

Founded in 2015 by internationally-recognized SEO leader Jason Hennessey, Hennessey Digital has grown from a staff of two to more than 100 global employees. Specializing in technical SEO, content marketing, paid media and pay-per-click advertising (PPC), conversion rate optimization (CRO), and creative services, Hennessey Digital helps clients get more qualified leads and grow their businesses through a holistic marketing strategy. Hennessey Digital made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America in 2019, 2020, and 2021 and was named a Quartz 2021 Best Company for Remote Workers.

