Selig Group ("Selig"), owned by CC Industries ("CCI"), announced today that it has acquired Manufacture Générale de Joints ("MGJ"). Founded in 1947 and headquartered near Lyon, France, MGJ is a leading supplier of foam-based liners worldwide. Through decades of investment, MGJ has developed differentiated foam-based products for an expansive range of applications. The combination provides Selig with highly complementary adjacent capabilities to serve its customers more broadly on a global basis and will accelerate the combined development of environmentally sustainable products. This is Selig's second acquisition in the last year and reflects its strategy to augment growth and expand its business model via complementary solutions.

"MGJ is an excellent company and shares Selig's passion for developing technically-differentiated solutions to customers' problems," said Bill Crown, President and Chief Executive Officer of CCI. "We look forward to supporting Selig's continued growth globally and welcome MGJ's team into the Selig family."

Steve Cassidy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Selig added, "MGJ's team, products, markets and capabilities are extremely complementary to Selig and represent a significant growth opportunity for the combined organization. Our cultures are well-aligned and focused on developing unique and valuable solutions for customers' packaging issues."

Stéphane Triquet, of MGJ, will become a Vice President within Selig's European business unit. Mr. Triquet stated, "Selig is an ideal long-term home for MGJ's employees and owner to support our operation in its next phase of growth. This is a highly strategic combination, enabling us to provide a more comprehensive solutions offering for customers globally. We will continue to focus on the innovative, high-quality products and the exemplary service our customers rely upon."

As part of the acquisition, MGJ will adopt the Selig Group name to reflect one team and a focus on growing the combined business. The business will continue to operate from its primary facility in France.

About Selig Group (www.seligsealing.com)

Selig Group is a leading global provider of innovative packaging solutions. The company is the leading global supplier of innovative, technically differentiated container sealing and venting solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, healthcare, personal care and industrial applications. Selig also manufactures a range of technical laminates and flexible packaging products in Europe for these applications. The company's products are designed to serve customers' needs for ensuring freshness, providing packaging integrity, extending shelf life, providing tamper evidence, expanding in e-commerce and protecting brand identity. Selig is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois, USA with manufacturing and distribution locations worldwide.

About MGJ (www.mgj.com)

MGJ is the technology leader in foam-based container sealing solutions worldwide. The company provides an expansive product range of closure liners for wine, spirits, pharmaceutical, personal care, food, household and industrial markets. Over its history, MGJ has grown by developing innovative product constructions and providing reliable and consistent quality and service to customers. The company serves a global customer base from operations in France, Canada and China.

