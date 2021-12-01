Technology increases operational efficiency, sustainability, flexibility

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the start-up of expanded automotive OEM clearcoat production at its facility in Erlenbach, Germany. The €3 million project nearly doubles the site's capacity for premium clearcoats and uses advanced manufacturing technology to improve operational efficiency, sustainability and flexibility compared to conventional processes.

"This is an important investment that ensures we will continue to meet the growing regional demand for our premium clearcoats, which offer the world-class finish with superior appearance and durability that our customers demand," said Roald Johannsen, PPG vice president, automotive OEM coatings, Europe, Middle East and Africa. "Using advanced manufacturing technology also gives us increased flexibility to produce different products in multiple batch sizes in the most sustainable way."

PPG acquired the Erlenbach site from Hemmelrath in 2019 to enhance its automotive coatings offering and add formulating and manufacturing capability. The new clearcoat facility uses a fully automated, state-of-the-art and highly sustainable production process that boasts shorter and faster manufacturing times and flexible manufacturing of multiple batch sizes of up to 25 metric tons.

"This investment makes our Erlenbach facility a center of excellence for clearcoats, using best-in-class technologies to deliver superior scratch- and chemical-resistant coatings that are highly durable," Johannsen said. "It will further strengthen our position as a leading manufacturer of the most advanced and innovative clearcoats that are capable of meeting or exceeding the most demanding OEM quality and performance specifications."

