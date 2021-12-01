Joint Reconstruction Market Size to Reach Value of USD 47.98 Billion By 2028 | Growing Number of Orthotic & Prosthetic Centers Globally and Increasing Geriatric Population are Among Some Other Major Factors Driving Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global joint reconstruction market is projected to reach a market size of USD 47.98 Billion in 2028 and register a robust CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Introduction of Artificial Intelligence in healthcare infrastructure and processes, increasing elderly population and rising need for solutions for joint disorders are some key factors driving market growth.

Joint reconstruction is a surgical procedure used for repairing and restoring full function of joints in the human body. Emergence of new surgical techniques and technologies is resulting in a more optimistic outlook among patients needing surgical procedures to repair joints instead of opting for joint replacement. Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) technique is used for treatment purposes. The ACL is crucial for maintaining stability of the knee joint, particularly while running, walking, and kicking activities. ACL surgery is generally performed using a minimally invasive procedure, but in some cases, requires a larger incision known as open surgery.

Click Here to Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/501

Key players operating in the global joint reconstruction market are

Aesculap Implant Systems LLC, Zimmer-Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith and Nephew, Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Medtronic Inc., Omni Life Science, CONMED Corporation, Arthrex Inc., and Wright Medical Technology Inc.

Further key findings in the report

In December 2020 , Zimmer-Biomet Holdings Inc, which is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, acquired A&E Medical Corporation, which is a Vance Street Capital Portfolio Company.

, Zimmer-Biomet Holdings Inc, which is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, acquired A&E Medical Corporation, which is a Vance Street Capital Portfolio Company. North America is a major market for joint reconstruction. Increased investments in the healthcare sector, deployment of Artificial Intelligence in medical procedures, and awareness initiatives by governments are significant factors contributing to rising demand and preference for joint reconstruction procedures.

Buy your Exclusive copy@https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/501

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global joint reconstruction market based on joint type, technique, end-use, and region:

Joint Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Shoulder



Knee



Ankle



Hip



Others

Technique Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Joint Replacement



Arthroscopy



Resurfacing



Osteotomy



Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals



Clinics



Orthotic & Prosthetic Centers



Surgical Centers



Others

Grab Joint Reconstruction Market Report at Discounted Price@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/501

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Russia



UK



Germany



France



BENELUX

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



Rest of MEA

Read Full Description and Table of Contents @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/joint-reconstruction-market

Explore more reports offered by Emergen Research:

Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market size is expected to reach USD 20.01 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of cancer and rapidly increasing geriatric population are some of the key factors driving global antibody-drug conjugates market revenue growth.

Nanorobotics market size is expected to reach USD 14.03 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. Steady global nanorobotics market revenue growth can be attributed to various innovations in nanorobotics technology and its rising application in treatment of neurological, cardiovascular, oncological, infectious, and orthopedic diseases, and others.

Implantable cardioverter defibrillator market size is expected to reach USD 8.81 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. Global implantable cardioverter defibrillator market revenue growth is driven by increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and rising associated conditions and diseases and risks arising from obesity and sedentary lifestyle.

Single use/disposable endoscopy market size reached USD 1.35 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 6.29 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period. A major factor driving market revenue growth is increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases and lifestyle-related health conditions, and digestive system diseases among an increasing patient pool of varying age groups.

Oncolytic virus therapies market size is expected to reach USD 609.7 Million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period. Rise in prevalence of cancer, increase in number of clinical trials and investment in research & development for cancer therapies are driving the growth of oncolytic virus therapies market.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-joint-reconstruction-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579538/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg