Petroteq Energy Inc: Petroteq Announces New Licensee

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE)(‎OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, is pleased to announce the signing of a technology license agreement for the use ‎of its proprietary oil sands extraction ‎technology.‎

The Company has entered into a non-exclusive, non-transferable technology ‎licensing agreement dated for reference October 27, 2021 (the "Agreement") ‎with Big Sky Resources LLC ("Big Sky"), a company based in Rye, New York. The ‎Agreement grants to Big Sky the right to use Petroteq's proprietary patented ‎technology to design, construct, operate and finance oil sands extraction plants ‎for up to two locations in the continental United States. Under the Agreement, ‎Big Sky has agreed to pay Petroteq a one-time, non-refundable license fee of ‎US$2 million, which will become payable upon the commencement by Big Sky of construction of its first ‎plant. The Agreement further provides that Big Sky will pay Petroteq a five ‎percent (5%) royalty on the net revenue received by Big Sky from the ‎production, sale or other disposition of licensed product from the plants, for ‎so long as Petroteq continues to hold enforceable and protected intellectual ‎property rights in the licensed technology in the United States.‎

Pursuant to the Agreement, Big Sky is obligated to engage Valkor LLC (or an affiliate named by Valkor) as ‎the sole and exclusive provider of engineering, planning, and construction ‎services for all oil sands plants built by or under the direction or on behalf of ‎Big Sky. Big Sky has indicated it will work closely with Valkor to identify ‎plant locations in the State of Utah. ‎

Dr. Gerald Bailey, Petroteq CEO, commented, "If Big Sky successfully ‎advances its plans to develop, build and operate up to two oil sands plants ‎utilizing our technology, the Company would have a potential long-term ‎revenue stream through a royalty. I believe that our technology offers an eco-friendly means ‎of oil production. This is a sound environmental approach to be a green energy ‎solution for extracting the oil from the soil. Our ability to license this ‎technology provides us with the opportunity to potentially realize non-‎disruptive sources of income for the Company, while giving licensees like Big ‎Sky the ability to develop attractive oil sources for the benefit of the ‎communities being served".‎

About Petroteq Energy Inc.

Petroteq is a clean technology company focused on the development, implementation and licensing of a patented, environmentally safe and sustainable technology for the extraction and reclamation of heavy oil and bitumen from oil sands and mineable oil deposits. The versatile technology can be applied to both water-wet deposits and oil-wet deposits - outputting high-quality oil and clean sand.

Petroteq believes that its technology can produce a relatively sweet heavy crude oil from deposits of oil sands at Asphalt Ridge without requiring the use of water, and therefore without generating wastewater which would otherwise require the use of other treatment or disposal facilities which could be harmful to the environment. Petroteq's process is intended to be a more environmentally friendly extraction technology that leaves clean residual sand that can be sold or returned to the environment, without the use of tailings ponds or further remediation.

For more information, visit www.Petroteq.energy.

