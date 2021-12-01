The Barber Shop Marketing: Prestigious Greenhill Towers Celebrates Pivotal Year and Continued Success

The Codina Partners Greenhill property has kept leasing momentum in 2021 and earned recognition for continued excellence within their industry.

ADDISON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Navigating the effects of a pandemic while maintaining extraordinary customer service has kept Greenhill Towers as one of Dallas' most sought-after properties for Class A office space. This success has been evidenced by the momentum in leasing for the Codina Partners-owned and Crescent Properties-managed building.

2021 saw high-profile leases such as:

American Trailer World (ATW)

Henderson Rogers

American Federation for Children

B-29 Investments, LP

AMI Media Services

Warren Resources

David E. Mitchell Enterprises, Inc. (Mitchell Enterprises)

"We could not be more pleased with our decision to move into Greenhill Towers," said Pramod Raju, ATW's CFO. "It is important for us to improve the overall employee experience by upgrading our space, increasing on-site amenities, improving the office location and getting our employees together into one building. With the addition of the health measures taken at Greenhill Towers, our decision was made with confidence."

Testimonial Video HERE

Recognized as one of the best in the industry every year since 2018, Greenhill Towers has earned regional honors for The Outstanding Building of the Year Award (TOBY). This award is granted by the Building Owners & Managers Association (BOMA) and is the highest achievement for any commercial real estate building in the United States, giving Greenhill Towers a competitive edge.

Virtual Tour available HERE

"To maintain award-winning practices throughout a substantially difficult year exemplifies our commitment to excellence," says Jonathan Jones, Senior Property Manager of Crescent Property Services LLC. "Our on-site amenities and services include car detailing, Tide cleaning, complimentary shoe shining and more for tenants' complete convenience. We also partner with Alvéole for local bee preservation."

A notable feat that garnered a Platinum Certification from Haven Diagnostics is the Codina Partners Healthy Building Initiative. COVID-19 preventative technology, such as MERV 13 filters and NanoSeptic self-cleaning surfaces, were implemented to address and protect customers from the risk of in-office transmission. The rigorous health and safety plan effectively reduces the risk of transmission by 83% at Greenhill Towers. According to Dr. Michael Gao at Haven Diagnostics, the Healthy Building Initiative puts Greenhill Towers in the top 5% in the nation for the percent reduction of indirect COVID-19 exposure.

"As tenants think about office space, health is the number one concern they may have. Crescent Real Estate and Codina Partners are at the forefront of health and wellness buildings and took such measures to fulfill the healthy buildings initiative at Greenhill Towers [in Addison]," said Gao. "Designation as Haven Platinum exemplifies how buildings should be operated and managed."

The Crescent Management team also celebrates being recognized ten times by the National Commercial Real Estate Customer Service Award for Excellence, or the "A List" Award, from CEL & Associates, Inc.

About Greenhill Towers

Greenhill Towers is a one-of-a-kind property, designed by Pierce Goodwin Alexander, built by Trammell Crow, and owned by Codina Partners, providing Class A construction quality office space. Located in Addison, a vibrant city immediately north of Dallas, Greenhill Towers is situated at the intersection of Spring Valley and Midway Road, adjacent to The Greenhill School. The property is located approximately 1 mile from the Dallas North Tollway and one mile from LBJ Freeway (I-635) and is proximal to some of Dallas' premier developments, including the Galleria Dallas, Village on the Parkway, Vitruvian Park, and Addison Circle. It also offers convenient access to DFW International Airport, Dallas Love Field Airport, and the city's premier residential areas of Park Cities, Preston Hollow, Bent Tree, and Glen Abbey Estates.

Greenhill Towers' 278,000 square feet of Class A office space is divided between the 12-story Tower Building and the three-story Garden Building, which occupy a 5.178-acre, irregularly-shaped parcel. Customers and visitors may access the towers and the large common central plaza via interior roads underground tunnels.

Customers at Greenhill Towers receive award-winning customer service that has been recognized ten times with the prestigious National Commercial Real Estate Customer Service Award for Excellence, or the "A List" Award, from CEL & Associates, Inc. Learn more about our premium amenities and leasing availability at https://www.greenhilltowers.com/.

