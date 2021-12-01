Toronto, Ontario and Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2021) - BANXA Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's first public payment service provider (PSP) and compliance RegTech platform for the digital asset industry, is excited to announce the launch of a partnership with Deribit, the institutional-grade Top 20 crypto derivatives platform (Source: coinmarketcap.com). This partnership gives Deribit customers access to the Banxa Network, with the broadest range of payment options using Banxa's secure, managed service.

Deribit provides a professional, fully dedicated cryptocurrency futures and options trading platform, now supported by Banxas' payments service. Deribits' focus on integrity and quality combined with Banxas' provision of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) compliant payments solutions empowers Deribit traders with a long-term sustainable solution for derivative and crypto trading. In addition, the partnership between Deribit and Banxa allows traders access to the same standards as the conventional derivatives market.

"Partnering with Banxa gives our customers access to more payment methods allowing them easier, faster and safer access trading our derivatives products range," says Luuk Strijers, CCO at Deribit. "Our goal is to remain at the leading edge of the crypto derivatives market and opening expanded access via Banxa's compliant and managed payment service is part of that future."

Holger Arians, Banxa CEO said, "Our integration into Deribit's trading service allows us to give additional customers access to digital currency safely, giving a new and broader demographic of crypto traders access to quick, easy and compliant payment methods. As the industry continues to mature, Banxa's goal is to provide the best conversions for our Network and the best user experience to their customers."

Banxas' payment service provides partners with an integrated solution for on and off-ramp cash to crypto conversion. The Banxa managed service offers full compliance, AML and KYC monitoring, allowing our partners like Deribit to focus on their customers and pursue innovation in the crypto space.

ABOUT US

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00)

Banxa powers the world's largest digital asset platforms by providing payments infrastructure and regulatory compliance across global markets. Banxa's mission and vision is to build the bridge that provides people in every part of the world access to a fairer and more equitable financial system. Banxa is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with European headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

ABOUT DERIBIT

Deribit was created in 2016 as an answer to those looking for a professional and fully dedicated cryptocurrencies futures and options trading platform. Deribit creates a fully liquid marketplace with the same standards as traditional derivatives markets that can connect traders of all backgrounds and trading styles. The platform has high matching engine capacity, low latency, advanced risk management, and high liquidity making Deribit a unique player in the cryptosphere.

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies.

These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Banxa's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of Banxa's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties of the Company's business, including: Banxa's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; adverse market conditions, including risks related to COVID-19 and risks that future results may vary from historical results.

Except as required by securities law, Banxa does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

