Archie Roboostoff and Michael Cristinziano bring Decades of Testing and Virtualization Experience to Company's Advisory Board

Login VSI, the leader in end-user experience testing, announced today that Archie Roboostoff and Michael Cristinziano have been elected to its board of advisors. The Login VSI board of advisors serve as trusted guides to the Board of Directors, as well as the executive team. Roboostoff and Cristinziano each bring decades of product strategy and corporate development experience in highly respected testing and virtualization software companies.

Archie Roboostoff brings over twenty years of experience in the software testing market. During his tenure at Micro Focus, he was responsible for all enterprise testing products focused on end-user experience. He has held a variety of product development and management roles building SaaS products for both the Cloud and on-premise environments. Currently, he is VP of Software at Tigo Energy. "I am thrilled to help advise Login VSI through the next phase of their growth," said Roboostoff. "They have a quality product, purpose built to test the end-user experience and they are backed by a talented management team and a strong investment partner. I believe Login VSI is uniquely poised to capitalize on the rapidly expanding testing market, which is further reinforced by increased application deployment."

Michael Cristinziano brings over twenty years of experience in the virtualization market. While at Citrix Systems, he was responsible for their merger and acquisition strategy, and during this time Citrix's revenue grew from $500 million to $3.4 billion. Cristinziano has led or advised in over $7 billion in M&A transactions. He is currently an independent board member and adviser to a variety of growth-stage software companies. "As enterprises continue to move to a hybrid work environment and strive to optimize end-user experience, Login VSI is incredibly well-positioned to build on its leadership position in the digital workspace market," said Cristinziano. "I believe that as the market continues to evolve, continuous automated testing will usurp monitoring as a best practice."

"I am so pleased to add these two innovative and experienced leaders to our advisory board," said Login VSI CEO, Eric-Jan van Leeuwen. "They have each grown multiple businesses in the testing and virtualization markets, and their combined expertise in technology, product development and strategic planning will most certainly play a valuable role in guiding our vision."

Login VSI tests, benchmarks, and validates corporate employee digital workspaces. Our flagship product, Login Enterprise, is an automated testing platform that predicts performance, ensuring business continuity and reducing risk. Login Enterprise tests from pre-production thru to production, testing the application and desktop as a whole, providing an optimal end-user experience. Login Enterprise also includes standard "out-of-the-box" application template workloads. Login VSI has over 400 customers in 50 countries. For more information, visit www.loginvsi.com.

