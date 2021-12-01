Pipe Seals Market, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 1.0 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview Research

RAIPUR, India, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new report on Pipe Seals Market by Product Type (Gaskets, O-Rings, and Others), by Material Type (EPDM, SBR, and Others), by Pipe Type (Plastic Pipes, Concrete/Clay Pipes, and Steel/Ductile Iron Pipes), by Application Type (Wastewater, Potable Water, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's pipe seals market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Pipe Seals Market: Highlights

Pipe seals are components used to support the joints between different elements of piping, by preventing leakage, absorbing pressure, or excluding contamination. Pipe seals include gaskets, o-rings, lip rings, block seals, connector seals, etc. Pipe seals accounted for merely 1.4% of the total seals market in 2020. The market experienced a decline of -2.8% in 2020, significantly lower than that of a decline in the overall seals market (-10.2% decline in 2020). Overall, the pipe seals market is likely to rebound at a promising CAGR of 4.2% in the long run to reach US$ 1.0 Billion in 2026. Growing building construction and residential projects, increasing new and rehabilitation infrastructure spending, and growing concerns about reducing water wastage through pipe leaks will drive the demand for pipe seals in the coming years.

Based on the pipe type, the pipe seals market is segmented as plastic pipes, concrete/clay pipes, and steel/ductile iron pipes. In the overall market, plastic pipe is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. The dominance of pipe types varies from region to region. For instance, plastic pipe is dominant in North America for both sewage and potable water applications, whereas concrete pipe is dominant in Europe for sewage application. Plastic pipes are gradually replacing steel/ductile iron pipes.

Based on the application type, wastewater is expected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. Increase in repair and replacement of the aging sewer and water pipes drive the segment's market. Gaskets, o-rings, connector seals, and lip seals are the majorly used seals for wastewater application.

A wide range of materials including EPDM, SBR, NBR, etc. are used to manufacture pipe seals. EPDM is by far the most dominant and also the fastest-growing material type in the market during the forecast period, owing to its excellent properties such as good resistance to ozone, weather, sunlight, aging, water & steam, alkalis, acids, and oxygenated solvents, excellent heat resistance and good flexibility at low temperatures. EPDM is the preferred material in Europe and Asia-Pacific and SBR is in North America.

Gaskets, o-rings, lip seals, and connector seals are the majorly used seal types in the market. Gasket is expected to remain the dominant segment of the market during the forecast period, owing to its higher usage in all the major applications (wastewater, potable water, and industrial). O-Ring is likely to remain the second-dominant and the fastest-growing product type in the foreseen future.

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market for pipe seals during the forecast period, largely driven by China and India. Increased investments in infrastructure coupled with a large population base are creating a greater demand for pipes and so seal. Europe and North America also hold sizeable market sizes in the market.

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, pipe seals manufacturer, distributors, contractors/installers, and end users. Following are the key players in the pipe seals market are Hultec + Bode GmbH, Trelleborg AB, CSI Cordes Sealing, Systems International GmbH, M.O.L Gummiverarbeitung GmbH & Co. KG, Gulf Engineered Rubber and Plastics, Woco Industrietechnik GmbH, VIP-Polymers Ltd, Hauff-Technik GmbH & Co. KG, and Hamilton Kent LLC.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the pipe seals market and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Pipe Seals Market, By Product Type

Gaskets (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

O-Rings (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Pipe Seals Market, By Pipe Type

Plastic Pipes (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Concrete/Clay Pipes (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Steel/Ductile Iron Pipes (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Pipe Seals Market, By Material Type

EPDM (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

SBR (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Pipe Seals Market, By Application Type

Wastewater Pipes (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Potable Water Pipes (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Other Pipes (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Pipe Seals Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , The UK, Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , Australia , India and Rest of the Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World ( Latin America , The Middle East , and Others)

