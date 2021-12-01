Anzeige
01.12.2021 | 15:32
Major League Football, Inc.: MLFB Announces Closing of New Financing

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Frank Murtha, President and CEO of Major League Football, Inc. (OTC PINK:MLFB) announced today that it had sold a Convertible Senior Note coupled with Warrants for 15,000,000 shares at .03 cents and 10,000,000 shares at .035 cents per share to an institutional investor. The transaction supports the plan to conduct a 2022 playing season beginning with training camp in Lakewood Ranch, FL in April 2022. The transaction closed on November 29th, 2021. Murtha also announced that the search for new and expanded corporate offices in Lakewood Ranch, FL is underway. This facility will house League executives and key staff. MLFB is simultaneously evaluating office space and facilities in its franchise cities.

MLFB's next Quarterly Filing is due December 15, 2021

Contact Frank Murtha, CEO
F.murtha@mlfb.com

SOURCE: Major League Football, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/675526/MLFB-Announces-Closing-of-New-Financing

