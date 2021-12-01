SpotSee, a global leader in temperature, shock, tilt and vibration monitoring through low-cost, connected technologies, announced today the launch of its newest temperature-monitoring device, the Vaccine Vial Indicator. Designed to help maintain the vaccine cold chain, the indicator provides clear evidence that temperatures have been exceeded prior to administration.

"The rush to get vaccines into arms over the last year, and the temperatures in which they had to be maintained, amplified an issue commonly seen in the cold chain, temperature deviations," said Tony Fonk, CEO, SpotSee. "SpotSee's new Vaccine Vial Indicator provides an easy way for drug administrators to know if doses have been kept within the required temperature range and, subsequently, if they're viable for use."

Monitoring the temperature of cold chain products, specifically pharmaceuticals, from the manufacturer all the way through the last mile is critical to maintaining control of the cold chain. Beyond the last mile, the last 10 feet from the refrigerator to the patient's arm are even more crucial as temperature deviations can negatively impact a vaccine's efficacy. SpotSee's Vaccine Vial Indicator can be used at each stage of the cold chain to ensure it remains intact. With this temperature solution, SpotSee is working directly with pharmaceutical manufacturers that want to integrate temperature indication directly onto the product label.

"The flexibility that this provides our customers is a true advantage in the manufacturing environment," said Reuben Isbitsky, Temperature Solutions Director, SpotSee. "Because the indicator can be activated at any point in the cold chain, it can be printed on a label and the labels can be applied to the product at the appropriate stage. The technology gives the pharmaceutical manufacturer the opportunity to work with SpotSee on a solution that best fits their environment."

Taking into consideration the thermal mass of each vial, bottle or syringe, the indicator changes from green to yellow if a temperature excursion above 8°C has occurred. This color-changing feature makes the device easy to read and use, regardless of the handler. Given its size and ease of use, indicators can be used in both low volume scenarios and for high volume manufacturing lines.

To learn more about the Vaccine Vial Indicator, visit: https://spotsee.io/temperature/vaccine-vial-indicator.

About SpotSee

As a global leader in the innovation and optimization of logistics and cold chain risk management systems, SpotSee provides IoT/M2M, mechanical, and chemical solutions that enable over 4,500 customers and partners in 62 countries to detect changes in the condition of assets. SpotSee's solutions include impact, tilt, temperature, vibration, and humidity/liquid detection monitoring, available via RFID, BLE, cellular or satellite connection. Its products such as WarmMark, Thermostrip, ShockWatch RFID and TiltWatch, are widely used in the life sciences, energy, transportation, aerospace, defense, food, manufacturing and consumer products sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas, TX and operates 6 manufacturing facilities in Texas, Illinois, Mexico and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.spotsee.io.

