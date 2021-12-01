Now Operating as a Standalone Portfolio Company Backed by Golden Gate Capital and GIC, the Company is Redoubling its Focus on Customer Success, Innovation, and Best-in-Class Performance

Neustar Security Services, LLC ("Neustar Security Services"), a leading global provider of cloud-oriented security services that enable global business to thrive online, has become the newest portfolio company of Golden Gate Capital and GIC following the completed sale of Neustar Inc.'s ("Neustar") Marketing, Risk and Communications solutions businesses to TransUnion.

The spin out marks Neustar Security Services' entry into its next phase of growth with the focused backing of its investors and strong continuity of leadership. Brian McCann, who has served as President of Neustar's Security business since 2019, has been appointed CEO of Neustar Security Services and will lead the company's more than 250 employees. Neustar President and CEO, Charlie Gottdiener, will serve as a Director on the Neustar Security Services Board of Directors. In addition to McCann, the Company's senior leadership team will include Anthony Chadd, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer; Carlos Morales, Senior Vice President, Solutions; Mark Robinson, Senior Vice President, Technology; and James Willett, Senior Vice President, Operations.

The move follows four years of strategic investment that has enabled Neustar Security Services to become a leading cloud-oriented security services provider, resulting in increased resilience against disruptions and cyberattacks. With support from Golden Gate Capital and GIC, Neustar Security Services re-architected its platforms and significantly expanded network capacity and performance for DNS and DDoS services, adding a host of new solutions and features across its Ultra Secure product portfolio and services suite. It also launched seamlessly integrated offerings for cloud WAF and bot management to address application security, and new threat feed data services to increase visibility to threat intelligence platforms. Together, these investments have improved Neustar Security Services' performance and security for current and future Global 5000 enterprise customers.

"Today is a very exciting day, and the dawn of a new era for Neustar Security Services," said Mr. McCann. "Through the successful execution of its multi-year transformation strategy, Neustar Security Services has established a highly scalable, fully cloud-delivered platform with capacity to support multiple mission-critical security services with the highest service and performance in the industry. Our core DNS, DDoS and application security services provide the industry's best combination of performance, availability, and security for any enterprise. The Neustar Security Services team will remain focused on delivering reliability and demonstrating our commitment to always doing more for our customers while developing additional industry-leading services and further expanding our global reach."

Rishi Chandna, Managing Director at Golden Gate Capital, said, "Sophisticated cyberattacks are constantly evolving, and we are consistently impressed by Neustar Security Services' ability to help their customers combat the next generation of challenges and threats. Neustar Security Services has an impressive platform, vision and strategy to drive significant value and growth, and we are excited to partner with Brian and his talented team to support the company in this next chapter."

"Golden Gate Capital and GIC are committed to implementing a targeted investment strategy that will support Neustar Security Services' ability to continuously develop and enhance its industry-leading technology and services," said Mr. Gottdiener. "We believe that the company's intensified focus as a stand-alone entity will enable it to act with greater agility and dynamism as it addresses the massive and growing market need for cloud-based security solutions."

In addition to offering newly integrated services in the Ultra Secure portfolio, the company will continue to accelerate the expansion of its sales, marketing and service capabilities while looking to capitalise on its recently revamped and relaunched channel offering, the Ultra Secure Partner Program, to better serve its Global 5000 customer base.

Neustar Security Services will continue to support its global base of enterprise customers from its current headquarters in Sterling, Virginia.

About Neustar Security Services

The world's top brands depend on Neustar Security Services to safeguard their digital infrastructure and online presence. Neustar Security Services offers a suite of cloud-delivered services that are secure, reliable, and available to enable global businesses to thrive online. The company's Ultra Secure suite of solutions protects organisations' networks and applications against risks and downtime, ensuring that businesses and their customers enjoy exceptional interactions all day, every day. Delivering the industry's best performance service, Neustar Security Services' mission-critical security portfolio provides best-in-class DNS, application and network security including DDoS, WAF and Bot management, and threat feed services to its Global 5000 customers and beyond. For more information, visit https://www.home.neustar/security-solutions.

About Golden Gate Capital

Golden Gate Capital is a San Francisco-based private equity investment firm with over $19 billion in cumulative committed capital. The principals of Golden Gate Capital have a long and successful history of investing across a wide range of industries and transaction types, including going-privates, corporate divestitures, and recapitalisations, as well as debt and public equity investments. Notable software and technology-enabled services investments sponsored by Golden Gate Capital include Infor, BMC Software, LiveVox, Vector Solutions, Ex Libris, 2020 Technologies and Ensemble Health Partners. For more information, visit www.goldengatecap.com.

About GIC

GIC is a leading global investment firm established in 1981 to secure Singapore's financial future. As the manager of Singapore's foreign reserves, we take a long-term, disciplined approach to investing and are uniquely positioned across a wide range of asset classes and active strategies globally. These include equities, fixed income, real estate, private equity, venture capital and infrastructure. Our long-term approach, multi-asset capabilities and global connectivity enable us to be an investor of choice. We seek to add meaningful value to our investments. Headquartered in Singapore, we have a global talent force of over 1,800 people in 10 key financial cities and have investments in over 40 countries.

