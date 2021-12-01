Ukrainian utility implementing innovative technologies, building new capacities, and developing production improvements to optimize operations

Software to provide a single view of the network and centralize small dispatching centers

ADMS software supports journey towards predictive and autonomous operations, with safe and secure management and orchestration of the distribution grid

GE Digital today announced that its Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) will be implemented in DTEK Kyiv Grids Distribution System Operator (DSO), part of DTEK Grids in Ukraine. By implementing this solution, the utility will have a single platform to safely interact with its network, control work, and share information in real-time.

DTEK Grids' goal with this implementation is to centralize small DSO dispatching centers and have a single unified network management system to reduce the power interruption time for customers. In addition, this new ecosystem will facilitate the development of new services. DTEK Grids operates its electricity distribution business in five areas of Ukraine: Kyiv, Dnipro, Donetsk and Odesa regions, and the city of Kyiv, serving 5.4 million households and 150,000 enterprises. DTEK Grids systematically implements innovation solutions for DSOs. Launching GE Digital's ADMS is a crucial step in its digital transformation journey.

"DTEK Grids is implementing new technologies in Ukraine, creating an innovative ecosystem in DSOs. GE Digital's ADMS software is one of the vivid examples of those state-of-the-art technological solutions," said Ivan Geliukh, Board Member of DTEK Grids B.V. "Our goal is to ensure the reliability, flexibility, and efficiency of the grids. At the same time, we are changing approaches to network management to ensure that each of our customers has a reliable power supply."

The company is implementing a fully localized version of the ADMS software with the help of an experienced implementation team with deep knowledge of industry standards. The Kyiv implementation is the first of six sites to be completed over the next two years. The ADMS solutions will deliver reliability, productivity, and efficiency through a modular architecture with adaptive algorithms and predictive analytics.

"Every day, management of the electric grid is becoming more complex with increasing amounts of distributed generation and distributed energy resources at all voltage levels. However, the need to manage the safety, reliability, and security of supply across the distribution grid remains a priority," said Jim Walsh, General Manager, GE Digital's Grid Software business. "Our ADMS software is accelerating a maturity model for customers around the world towards predictive and autonomous solutions, and an optimized distribution grid."

About DTEK Grids

DTEK Grids develops a business for the electricity distribution grids operation five regions of Ukraine: Kyiv, Dnipro, Donetsk, and Odesa regions, and in the city of Kyiv, serving 5.4 million households and 150,000 enterprises.

DTEK is the leading and biggest private investor in Ukraine's energy sector. DTEK's companies are involved in coal and natural gas extraction; electricity generation from wind, solar, and thermal power plants; energy resources trading in national and international markets; distributing and supplying electricity to consumers; providing energy efficiency services to customers; and developing high-speed charging station networks.

According to the new 2030 strategy, DTEK seeks to transform into a more efficient, eco-friendly, and technologically-advanced company, guided by ESG principles. Our strategic goal is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040. For this, the best expertise in the field has been established to introduce innovations and new technologies, create new business areas, and implement a large-scale digital transformation program.

The company employs 60,000 people. Moreover, DTEK and its companies have been recognized as Ukraine's best employers by EY, the international auditing company, and Ukrainian business publications.

In 2020, DTEK's capital investments amounted to UAH 12bn, with tax deductions at UAH 21bn.

The company is fully-owned by SCM Limited. The final beneficiary is Rinat Akhmetov.

About GE Digital

GE Digital transforms how our customers solve their toughest challenges by putting industrial data to work. Our mission is to bring simplicity, speed, and scale to digital transformation activities, with industrial software that delivers breakthrough business outcomes. GE Digital's product portfolio including grid optimization and analytics, asset and operations performance management, and manufacturing operations and automation helps industrial companies in the utility, power generation, oil gas, aviation, and manufacturing sectors change the way industry works. For more information, visit www.ge.com/digital.

