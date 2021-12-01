Alkame Holdings, Inc.: Alkame Holdings Signs Troov and Begins Product Development

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement to begin product development of Troov.

Troov will feature high performance formulas, launching first with an energy drink designed specifically for working out. The product is 12oz and will be available in three flavors. It is packed with health and wellness benefits including clean energy with no crash, made from real fruits and vegetables, with no synthetic ingredients, additives or added sugars.

Troov is 100% ethically sourced and plant-based with clinical dosages of hero performance ingredient and geared towards improving endurance and performance to support exercise efficiency and reduce muscular fatigue. Troov will target the growing number of recreational and competitive athletes with its benefits in reducing recovery times and increasing cardio output.

Troov' s ingredients are combined with ALKM's patented technology that alters the structure of water, producing a combination of characteristics that are unprecedented in the beverage industry. The ALKM technology includes an oxygenated alkaline water formulated with antioxidants and electrolytes for effective hydration.

"We are very excited to be moving so quickly with West Coast Copacker," stated Maxx Holdrieth, CEO of Troov. Maxx added, "Working with a well know water treatment technology for the base of our product really fits perfectly with our target audience and we very much look forward to a long and fruitful relationship together. We can't wait to bring this new generation of plant-based performance beverages to the market."

About West Coast Co Packer, Inc.

West Coast Co Packer, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alkame Holdings, Inc. and is a specialty liquid and single-serve manufacturer, co-packer, private labeler, and contract manufacturer, and is expected to immediately complement and seamlessly integrate with Alkame's other subsidiaries including Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food & beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars. To learn more about West Coast Copacker visit www.westcoastcopacker.com.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing a proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations

Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com

Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE: Alkame Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675476/Alkame-Holdings-Signs-Troov-and-Begins-Product-Development