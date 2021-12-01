Gresham House Ventures Invests £5M ($6.8M) of Growth Capital into Preservica

Investing on behalf of the Mobeus VCTs, Gresham House Ventures provides £5M in funding for Preservica's unique cloud-hosted active digital preservation platform, accelerating the next chapter of growth in product innovation.

BOSTON, MA and OXFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Preservica , a market leader in Active Digital Preservation software, is pleased to announce $6.8M (£5M) in investment funds from Gresham House Ventures to further accelerate product innovation in transforming the way organizations manage and protect critical long-term digital content.

Preservica's cloud-hosted SaaS Active Digital Preservation platform - which ensures critical long-term content can always be read and accessed independently of its original format - is trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide including government (Texas State Archives, Los Angeles County, City of Boston) business (HSBC, Bacardi, Unilever), libraries and museums (New York Public Library, MoMA), academic institutions (Yale University, Manchester University), national archives (National Archives of Australia) and pan-national institutions (The United Nations).

"The acceleration in digital transformation and cloud-first initiatives over the last year has put increased focus on the way long-term digital content is governed and used." says Mike Quinn, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Preservica "This has driven rapid growth in the adoption of Preservica's software with the user community climbing by over 500% in 2021 including more than 1,700 users of our new Preservica Starter edition. The investment is a real game-changer that will enable us to deliver on our vision to make powerful Active Digital Preservation a simple and seamless part of how we all create, manage and protect digital content."

"Our product innovation plans include making Active Digital Preservation an automated and embedded part of content platforms such as Microsoft 365." says Jon Tilbury, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer (CIO) of Preservica "Our Active Digital Preservation technology will automatically and seamlessly ensure long-term content is always accessible to users of these platforms in the latest readable formats."

Preservica will also use the investment to extend its leadership in the preservation of complex digital formats such as Social Media , Websites, multipage books, 3D, CAD, GIS, and email, as well as further streamline preservation workflows with a new intuitive user interface, a powerful new access portal and the use of AI and Machine Learning for faster content classification, transcription and discovery. In addition, Preservica will increase investment in its core Active Digital Preservation platform further optimizing cloud scalability and security and extending APIs to make it even easier to integrate digital preservation into content and discovery systems."

"Preservica is a great example of our team backing winners through a number of investment rounds to build a significant equity stake over time." says Matt Mead, Venture Partner at Gresham House Ventures. "We believe that digital preservation is a market with real potential and that Mike and the team have the opportunity to drive Preservica to become a business of real scale. We are delighted to continue our support for them on this exciting journey."

In addition, Preservica is developing a Digital Preservation Sustainability Charter, a set of principles that underpin the long-term sustainability and durability of digital preservation services. This will extend beyond product capabilities to encompass wider long-term dependencies such as how providers manage customer data, develop and innovate software, engage with users, ensure financial viability, undertake corporate governance and addresses environmental concerns.

About Preservica

Preservica is transforming the way organizations around the world protect and future-proof critical long-term digital information. Available in the cloud (SaaS) or on-premise, our award-winning active digital preservation software has been designed from the ground up to tackle the unique challenges of ensuring digital information remains accessible and trustworthy over decades.

It's a proven solution that's trusted by thousands of businesses, archives, libraries, museums and government organizations around the world, including the UK National Archives, Texas State Library and Archives, MoMA, Yale and HSBC.

Visit: www.preservica.com and Twitter: @preservica

About Gresham House and Gresham House Ventures

Gresham House Ventures is a growth equity investor specialised in scaling businesses with business models driven by technology, customer insight or service excellence. Gresham House Ventures aims to work with ambitious management teams who want the support of a flexible long-term investor who brings capital, insight and expertise.

Gresham House Asset Management is the FCA-authorised operating business of Gresham House plc, a London Stock Exchange-quoted specialist alternative asset manager. Gresham House is committed to operating responsibly and sustainably, taking the long view in delivering sustainable investment solutions.

For more information, please visit www.greshamhouseventures.com

Media Contacts

Preservica

Kate Forte

YorkIE

kforte@york.ie

Gresham House Ventures

KL Communications

gh@kl-communications.com

+44 (0) 20 3995 6673

SOURCE: Preservica

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675386/Gresham-House-Ventures-Invests-5M-68M-of-Growth-Capital-into-Preservica