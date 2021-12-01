Working with respected bioscience companies JZZ Technologies, Inc. intends to advance five novel therapeutics utilizing natural compounds for age-related healthcare issues.

West Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2021) - As announced via press release on November 16, 2021, JZZ Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) signed an LOI with NutraEdge Bioscience Corp. dated November 10, 2021. This press release supplements the release of November 16, 2021. JZZ Technologies, Inc. intends to continue its due diligence on the target acquisition, a US Biotechnology Company that has a range of natural healthcare formulations assigned to it, which are largely unknown in the USA, and that demonstrate bioactivity and antimicrobial activity.

Under the terms of the Letter of Intent, dated November 10, 2021, JZZ Technologies, Inc. will acquire 100% ownership of NutraEdge Biosciences Corp., 5% of GenBio Inc. and 25% of Nutrific.

Research into these formulations has focused on Cytokine Inhibition (Pulmonary), Cytokine inhibition -(Cardiovascular), Protein/cell blocking or reverse tryptase, Antibacterial inhibition selected pathogens and Anti-Inflammatory responses to viruses

The new venture will only collaborate with highly specific, specialized manufacturing companies with a clear understanding of cellular extraction delivery in water-soluble plant compound profiles.

Charles Cardona, CEO of JZZ Technologies, Inc., stated, "When making an acquisition, I like to follow the successful blueprint that has been used by Warren Buffet for decades, which is to acquire companies and keep successful management intact. A great way to value any prospective acquisition according to the "Orator of Omaha" is to look for a company whose management is passionate about the business."

Cardona went on to say, "That is exactly what we have here -a successful team already in place that is passionate about the work they do. JZZ Technologies looks to maintain that and enhance it so that it can reach its fullest potential."

About GenBio Inc.

Based in Southern California, GenBio is an early-stage biotechnology company researching novel therapeutics from a variety of extracts. Based on recent US research, the company has created an Investigational New Drug (IND) research program from novel natural compounds that are highly effective as anti-inflammatory agents. Chief Science Officer, Professor Lindsay Brown is a renowned international researcher leading GenBio's product development and research. The company also has access to other global scientific teams that are investigating specific properties for the same new, disruptive molecular platforms for pain relief, anti-inflammation, and age-related healthcare issues.

About JZZ Technologies, Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a diversified technology company engaged in the following two distinct business sectors: (i) its digital media business which includes online media and apps (activelifestylemedia.com), content creation, digital marketing, streaming video content, publishing, and free over-the-air television (EyeOnTV) targeted to active adults 55+, and; (ii) strategic biotechnology and bioscience related to Human Life Extension and Human Longevity that can be immediately leveraged to support improved quality of life for the senior population.

DISCLAIMER and FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such Forward-Looking Statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the viability of the company's business plans, the effect of acquisitions on our profitability, the effectiveness, profitability, and the marketability of the Company's products; the Company's ability to protect its proprietary information; general economic and business conditions; the volatility of the company's operating results and financial condition; and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections about the company and the industry. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or to changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, management cannot assure the public that their expectations will turn out to be correct. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

Contact:

JZZ Technologies, Inc.

Charles Cardona, CEO

Email: ccardona@jzztechnologies.com

Website: https://www.jzztechnologies.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106017